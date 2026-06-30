Zoomcar Adds Motorcycle and Scooter Rentals Alongside Cars, Expanding Into India's High-Frequency Daily Mobility Market

New category gives Zoomcar access to an estimated $1 billion rental opportunity while extending its asset-light marketplace from occasional car trips to everyday mobility

BENGALURU, India, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR) ("Zoomcar" or the "Company"), India's largest peer-to-peer self-drive car-sharing marketplace today announced the launch of motorcycle and scooter rentals in Bengaluru, available alongside cars within the existing Zoomcar app.

India had an estimated 175 million two-wheelers in use in 2023, more than five times its private-car base according to CEEW. Separately, Mordor Intelligence estimates that India's two-wheeler rental market could grow from approximately $390 million in 2025 to $1.06 billion by 2030.

The category broadens Zoomcar's mobility offering by adding higher-frequency use cases such as commuting, local errands and first- and last-mile travel alongside its established car-sharing business. It leverages the Company's existing app, customer base, verification, payment and support infrastructure without requiring vehicle ownership or a separate platform.

The Company is initially launching the business in Bengaluru, with plans to use early market learnings to refine the operating model before evaluating expansion into other high-density cities through local partners and two-wheeler OEMs.

"Adding two-wheelers allows Zoomcar to serve everyday mobility, not just occasional travel," said Vishal Ramrakhyani, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Zoomcar. "By bringing the category onto our existing asset-light platform, we aim to engage customers more frequently while creating a scalable demand channel for partners."

A Trusted Alternative in a Fragmented Market

India's local two-wheeler rental market remains largely fragmented, with significant variation in pricing, vehicle quality, documentation and customer support. Zoomcar aims to bring a more standardized digital experience to the category which may include nearby pickup hubs, transparent upfront pricing, verified rental experiences, and safety-focused on-boarding and support.

The Bengaluru pilot will allow the Company to validate the operating model in a single market before considering a broader rollout. The Company expects the two-wheeler category to evolve over time and may modify its operating model, geographic footprint or partnership strategy based on market conditions, customer feedback and other business considerations. The Company has not provided financial guidance or a timetable for expansion relating to the two-wheeler category.

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners and mobility partners with users seeking flexible access to self-drive vehicles. The Company's mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch, development, scaling and anticipated benefits of the Company's new two-wheeler rental category; the potential size and growth of the market; expected effects on customer engagement, usage frequency, retention and addressable market; anticipated customer adoption; plans for geographic expansion; and the Company's strategy, business plans and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with the introduction and commercialization of a new product category, customer adoption, the Company's ability to successfully scale the offering, competitive pressures, the availability and performance of supply partners, regulatory developments, operational execution, market conditions, liquidity and capital resources, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report and subsequent filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Zoomcar