Zoooom Launches Stripe-Powered 'Secure Payments' for Private-Party Car Sales

With this launch, Zoooom becomes the most secure peer-to-peer automotive marketplace in America: a platform where the buyer, the seller, and the vehicle's title are all verified before a single dollar moves.

For decades, the riskiest moment in any private-party car sale has been the payment itself—the cashier's check that bounces, the wire sent to a stranger, or the cash handed over in a parking lot. Zoooom eliminates that anxiety entirely. By combining bank-grade identity verification with verified, lien-free vehicle titles and Stripe's world-class financial infrastructure, Zoooom delivers the certainty of a dealership transaction with none of the dealership markup.

Secure Payments: Engineered for Total Confidence

Zoooom Secure Payments brings the power of modern, regulated payment rails to one of the largest consumer transactions outside of real estate through a distinct set of capabilities:

Pay Any Way: Buyers choose the method that fits them best—bank wire, credit card, or flexible installments. Every option runs through Stripe's secure, PCI-compliant checkout.

Installments via Klarna: For the first time in private-party car buying, eligible buyers can split an approved purchase into manageable installments through Klarna, bringing flexible financing to everyday peer-to-peer deals.

Multi-Sided Verification: Building on Zoooom's bank-grade Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, both parties are independently identity-verified before transacting to eliminate fraud and anonymous accounts.

Verified, Lien-Free Titles: Before a listing can transact, Zoooom confirms the seller genuinely owns the vehicle and that the title is free of outstanding liens, ensuring a smooth ownership transfer.

Invite-to-Transact: Buyers and sellers can invite each other into a secure Zoooom transaction, even if the deal originated on another platform like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

One Connected Closing: Secure Payments plugs directly into Zoooom's unique ecosystem including Deal Center and Digital Garage, keeping the accepted offer, payment confirmation, and document exchange in a single, verifiable timeline.

"The scariest part of buying a car from a stranger has always been the moment you hand over the money," said Sheng Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Zoooom. "We've engineered that fear down to zero. On Zoooom, the person you're paying is verified, the car is verified to be owned free and clear, and the funds move securely through Stripe's rails. That's a $20,000 handshake that finally feels safe."

"Verified people, verified cars, and now verified payments—this is the trifecta that makes peer-to-peer car buying as trustworthy as it is rewarding," added Christophe G., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Zoooom. "By bringing wire, card, and Klarna installments into one Stripe-powered experience, Zoooom gives everyone the freedom to pay their way with absolute confidence. This gives Zoooom a superior edge over any existing market solution, delivering incredible, unmatched value to car buyers and sellers—with even more innovations to come."

Availability and Pricing

Zoooom Secure Payments is live today and is rolling out nationwide on an ongoing basis. Zoooom charges a single, flat $100 fee per completed transaction—with no percentage cuts or hidden costs—representing a fraction of the cost of a traditional dealership or broker.

To explore Secure Payments or to create a free Digital Garage, visit zoooom.me.

About Zoooom

Zoooom is an innovative automotive technology platform dedicated to bringing transparency, simplicity, and intelligence to the entire car ownership lifecycle. Leveraging proprietary technology, Zoooom develops user-centric solutions that break down traditional industry friction, creating a streamlined, cost-effective, and enjoyable experience for car owners, buyers, and sellers.

SOURCE Zoooom, Inc.