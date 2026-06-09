ZS DEADLINE: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Zscaler, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of ZS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/zscaler-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=187548&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: May 27, 2021 to May 27, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Zscaler reported Q3 revenue of $850 million, up 25% year-over-year, and ARR of $3.5 billion. However, the company's Q4 outlook came in below analyst expectations, and management simultaneously disclosed reduced cash-flow-margin projections for the remainder of fiscal 2026. Alongside the guidance, Zscaler disclosed the departure of senior sales executives. Several major Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock the following morning, and trading volume surged to three to four times the 30-day average. The cybersecurity sector was broadly rallying during the same period, making ZS's decline stand out against its peer group.

DEADLINE: January 1, 2999 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/zscaler-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=187548&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ZS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 1, 2999. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm