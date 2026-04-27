ZSPC Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against zSpace, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). zSpace purports to be a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) educational technology solutions.

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that zSpace, Inc. (ZSPC) Misled Investors in Connection with its IPO

According to the complaint, the Registration Statement filed in connection with the IPO failed to disclose that: (1) before zSpace even filed its Form S-1, a certain purchaser of Series E and Series F preferred stock emailed, inter alia, defendant DeOliveira concerning financial statements that defendants owed to the shareholder pursuant to the preferred stock purchase agreement; (2) there was a purchaser of zSpace's preferred shares who was not named in the Registration Statement; (3) defendants' failure to fulfill their obligations to their preferred shareholder would result in litigation; and (4) as a result, defendants' risk disclosures were materially false and misleading at all relevant times by downplaying the risk of litigation as a hypothetical at the time of the IPO.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against zSpace, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by June 22, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP