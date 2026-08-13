Zuma Payroll & Processing Named to Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Company marks five straight years on the list as it further expands into full-service human capital management

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuma Payroll & Processing ("Zuma"), a payroll, processing, and talent management software provider, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the fifth consecutive year Zuma has made the list, with 82% growth over the past three years. For Zuma, this honor reflects the company's continued focus on delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to become the full-service human capital management (HCM) partner for growing businesses.

"Our growth is driven by our ongoing investments in Zuma's incredible team and infrastructure to scale without losing the high-touch service that we pride ourselves on," said Chris Caputo, CEO of Zuma. "Our clients are dealing with the full complexity of managing employees, compliance, HR, recruiting, benefits, and that's created a real opportunity for us to become a broader partner who can solve their most pressing HCM challenges."

Zuma's team has doubled over the past three years, with the addition of a dozen HCM specialists to support critical verticals like union and construction, financial services, and insurance. The company has also added many enhanced services to its platform, giving clients more automation without losing the personal support that comes with it.

Zuma built its strategy around its combination of strong technology with unmatched personal service and expertise, a model the company sees as central to its next phase of growth. Looking ahead, Zuma's opportunity to expand its solutions to existing clients while also supporting larger and more complex organizations will continue to guide how the company grows.

About Zuma Payroll & Processing

Founded in 2006, Zuma provides critical payroll and human capital solutions to growing businesses. Zuma combines innovative, cloud-based technology and personalized service to help companies better manage their operations. In addition to payroll processing, Zuma delivers comprehensive human capital management (HCM) solutions that integrate business functions into a single source. Based in Melville, NY, Zuma has been recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. for five consecutive years. For more information, please visit https://www.zumapay.com/.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Zuma