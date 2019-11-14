Zype Rolls Out New Video Distribution Integrations at Streaming Media West

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype, the leader in video content management and distribution infrastructure, today announced new platform integrations to help video teams deliver content to more customers across an expanding distribution ecosystem. Zype customers now have access to distribution endpoints Pluto TV and XUMO, along with Verizon Media Streaming, which includes integration with its Slicer and Smartplay technologies. Zype offers easy delivery of premium streaming video across nearly two dozen channels and platforms, plus expanded direct connectivity with even more OVPs.

Creating a centralized hub to connect the digital video distribution ecosystem has always been a core focus of Zype. It continues to update its industry-leading Video App Marketplace to include the most MRSS-based distribution endpoints in the industry, allowing customers to generate and manage specification-compliant feeds for streaming TV providers, like Pluto TV and XUMO. Through Verizon Media Streaming, Zype helps video teams use existing encoding or delivery infrastructure to build and manage new and innovative video products.

"For one of our joint ventures, Zype enabled us to scale our digital video programing across web, Android, and iOS with automated integration and synchronization of Apple iTunes and Google Play subscriber data and payments," said Eric Iverson, CIO at Creative Artists Agency. "With Zype's broadly connected infrastructure our content was easily featured both through on-demand video and audio, along with our daily livestream across various streaming platforms. I'm excited to see how they continue to expand their capabilities and integrations footprints in the coming year."

These latest video integrations highlights Zype's commitment to help teams build awesome video experiences - resulting in the company picking up Product of the Year at NAB Show 2019 for Zype Playout and Company of the Year at OTT Executive Summit.

Beyond showcasing its latest product enhancements, Zype's Steven Tripsas will present "Evaluating & Testing CDN Suppliers for Performance & Unit Economics." at Streaming Media West, Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m. local time.

Zype is offering exclusive demos at the event. To schedule a meeting, please register at https://zype.com/events

ABOUT ZYPE: Zype empowers video operations teams to build amazing direct-to-consumer video streaming services across the web, mobile, connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most powerful and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with leading-edge monetization options, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, NY. Zype is a privately held company with over 180 customers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.zype.com .

