PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets ("Vantage"), a leading multi-asset broker, is thrilled to launch "Vantage Medal Mania" on the Vantage App, celebrating the spirit of competition inspired by the Summer Games.

This campaign is available exclusively on the Vantage App, offering clients another exciting way to join in the Games' excitement alongside the ongoing Trading Championship 2024, launched on July 1st.

Vantage App celebrates the spirit of the Games with "Vantage Medal Mania"

From 25th July to 11th August 2024, "Vantage Medal Mania" invites clients to vote for their favourite teams in 121 medal matches across 17 different sports, earning medals for correct predictions: 6 medals for gold matches, 4 medals for silver matches, and 2 medals for bronze matches. Participants can also earn up to 5 times more medals by engaging in trading or deposit missions linked to selected sports. Achieving specific milestones, such as cumulative check-ins and consecutive accurate guesses, would enhance clients' chances to boost their medal winnings.

Medals accumulated through these activities can be exchanged for a variety of trading rewards , including deposit cashback vouchers, cash vouchers, and trade loss vouchers, among others. Additionally, participants stand a chance of winning in a lucky draw with a total prize pool of more than US$10,000, as well as additional V-points*. The promotion also features exclusive flash deals where clients are encouraged to regularly check the dedicated promotions page as they can redeem their accumulated "Medal Mania" medals for trading vouchers at exciting discount rates.

*Terms & Conditions apply.

"At Vantage, we are passionate about celebrating the spirit of sports and bringing our clients together through exciting initiatives like 'Vantage Medal Mania'," said Lian J, User Growth Director for Vantage App. "This campaign allows us to create a dynamic and engaging experience that mirrors the thrill of sports competition, while rewarding our clients for their participation."

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

