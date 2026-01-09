CIFF Guangzhou 2026: Home Furniture Exhibition to Spotlight Global Furniture Innovation and Supply Chain Connectivity

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 18 to 31, 2026, the 57th China International Furniture Fair (CIFF Guangzhou 2026) will be held in Guangzhou under the theme CONNECT•CREATE. The Home Furniture Exhibition, as one of the three key exhibitions of CIFF Guangzhou, will take place from March 18 to 21. Spanning 430,000 square meters, it will allow overseas brands, buyers, and designers to engage with China's supply chain, track global trends, and explore emerging business opportunities.

The upcoming edition will expand its scope with more brands in commercial design, upholstered, dining&living, outdoor furniture, and home décor, reflecting structural shifts in the global furniture market.

CONNECT Global Design, Lifestyle, and Future Trend

Design continues to shape the industry's future, and CIFF 2026's East Design Show will span 40,000 square meters, featuring 100+ brands driving soft furnishings innovation.

In response to global demand, the fair will spotlight solutions shaped by evolving lifestyles and demographic shifts. In Area D, curated showcases will highlight age-friendly furniture and smart eldercare solutions from around 150 companies in the Silver Life section, while the Pet Life section will explore design influenced by the growing trend of human–pet co-living.

Complementing this, a 10,000-square-meter smart living area will present solutions such as intelligent sleep systems and health monitoring technologies, aligning with growing demand for healthier home environments.

Outdoor living will remain a key focus, with a 50,000-square-meter zone highlighting innovation across the outdoor ecosystem and nature-inspired lifestyles. The home décor segment will emphasize sustainability and cultural heritage, responding to rising interest in environmentally responsible design.

CREATE New Possibilities, Growth, and International Reach

The dining and living room furniture sector will further reinforce the fair's positioning as "Made for the World." Covering 120,000 square meters and uniting 800+ manufacturers, the showcase will highlight supply chain efficiency and design-driven manufacturing. High-end products will demonstrate how advanced production capabilities translate into competitive designs, while dedicated platforms will enable more direct connections between manufacturers and international consumers.

SOFA PLUS will return with more brands, improved navigation, and enhanced services for global audiences, positioning itself as a key gateway for Chinese sofa brands worldwide.

As one of the world's largest furniture exhibitions, CIFF Guangzhou serves as a key bridge between China and the global furniture industry, delivering tangible value in trade matchmaking and trend insight. Visit https://www.ciff-gz.com/en for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858060/image_809613_22762135.jpg