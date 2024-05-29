PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets (or Vantage), a leading multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce its latest achievements, securing three prestigious awards at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024: "Most Trusted Broker Global 2024", "Most Transparent Broker Global 2024", and "Best Value Broker Global 2024".

Vantage Markets Receives Triple Honours at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024

International Business Magazine, a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000, honours businesses that demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation in various industries. They deliver the latest news from the financial world and promote innovative solutions in the industry.

Vantage's commitment to fostering trust with clients earned them the "Most Trusted Broker Global 2024" title, while their dedication to clear communication was recognised with the "Most Transparent Broker Global 2024" award. They capped off their success by being named "Best Value Broker Global 2024" solidifying their reputation for offering competitive spreads, outstanding services and complimentary educational materials to their clients.

"We're humbled to be recognised for our efforts in making trading accessible for all. Our team works hard to improve our service offerings to empower our traders to navigate the markets with confidence," remarked Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage. "These accolades from International Business Magazine reassures us that we're doing something right."

The recent awards mark another milestone in Vantage's journey of excellence and innovation in the financial services industry. Earlier this year, Vantage was recognised as the "Best CFD Broker, Global" at the esteemed Global Brands Magazine Awards 2024.

For more information about Vantage Markets and its award-winning brokerage services, please visit VantageMarkets.com .

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

