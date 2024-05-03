ALULA TO HOST INAUGURAL EDITIONS OF ARAB CUP FOR CAMEL RACING AND WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FOR INTERNATIONAL CAMEL ENDURANCE, STRENGTHENING ITS STATUS AS THE PREMIER HOME OF HERITAGE SPORTS

Camel sports enthusiasts, teams, and owners, from the across the region to travel to AlUla for the first edition of these new competitions, each featuring multi-million SAR prize pools

The first Arab Camel Cup and first World Endurance Championship, held on 3rd May and 4th May respectively, will both feature a prestigious field of thoroughbred racing camels

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlUla's growing reputation as the home of diverse and exciting heritage sports from across the region and beyond will be further cemented when the city hosts two of the sector's newest and most high-profile contests – the Arab Cup for Camel Racing and the World Championship for International Camel Endurance.

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has worked closely with key partners the Arab Camel Racing Federation and the International Camel Racing Federation to stage the new competitions, which will be held back-to-back over two thrilling days and feature the region's best thoroughbred camels.

Held on 3rd May at the Mugheira Heritage Sports Village, the debut Arab Camel Cup will see some of the sport's leading riders from 16 Arab nations compete over 13 hotly contested rounds of racing for a share of prizes exceeding SAR 3 million.

The following day, 4th May, will see an international contingent of camels and riders tested to their limits as part of the first-ever World Championship for International Camel Endurance. With a total prize pool of SAR 2 million to be won, the two-stage challenge will cover a total of 16km with male and female riders competing in their respective categories.

The winners will receive SAR 500,000, with the remaining prize money shared amongst the runners up. Riders participating in the World Endurance Championship in AlUla will be registered based on their age (at least 18 years old) and type of camel, which will include: Hail, Thanaya Bakkar, Zamoul, and Thanaya Qadan.

Building on AlUla's established status as the premier destination for heritage sports, including a diverse collection of camel races, horseback and endurance challenges, and more, the two new competitions will attract an international audience of spectators as well as enthusiasts from across the Kingdom and the wider AlUla community.

The Arab Camel Cup and the World Endurance Championship will both be held in support of the Ministry of Culture's 'Year of the Camel' initiative, celebrating the camels' status in Saudi culture and society. These events also support RCU's long-term plan to champion the deeply rooted cultural legacy of camel and heritage sports, while also opening new opportunities for socio-economic growth within AlUla and northwest Arabia.

RCU's ambitions for heritage sports are closely linked to its tourism and cultural conservation plans, placing each at the heart of the community as a powerful and unifying area of development aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan.

Ziad Alsuhaibani, Chief Sports Officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: "Hosting the new Arab Camel Cup and the first-ever World Endurance Championship is yet another exciting milestone in the ongoing evolution and development of heritage sports in northwest Arabia.

"As the sector continues to go from strength to strength, RCU is excited to welcome the very best teams, owners, and riders to participate in thrilling new competitions that showcase much-loved categories of traditional sports as well as the wonderful, purpose-built facilities that have been created in AlUla to accommodate participants and spectators alike.

"The heritage sports sector continues to grow at a rapid pace, bringing with it new opportunities for inclusive growth, dynamic investment, and of course new levels of sporting excellence. The Arab Camel Cup and the World Endurance Championship are new and welcome editions to AlUla's growing calendar of year-round cultural and sporting events."

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.

