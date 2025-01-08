Apple Original Films' highly anticipated feature "F1," starring Brad Pitt, and hailing from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, wraps production at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

"F1" will premiere globally in theatres in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures on 27 June 2025

Made in partnership with Formula 1® and produced by seven-time F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Plan B Entertainment, the highly anticipated film stars Pitt, Damson Idris, Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, and Emmy Award-winner, Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo

Wrapping filming on the Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a team of 284 including both Pitt and Damson Idris spent 29 days in total filming in the emirate over three separate occasions, supported by local production partner; Epic Films

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024 Formula 1 racing season has concluded, Apple Original Films today announced that its highly anticipated feature film "F1" has wrapped production at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in partnership with the Creative Media Authority and Abu Dhabi Film Commission. Starring Brad Pitt, and hailing from director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films banner, "F1" will be distributed in theatres globally and in IMAX® by Warner Bros. Pictures in North America on 27 June 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

Director Joe Kosinski and star Damson Idris on the set of Apple Original Films’ “F1” at the Yas marina Circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Photo courtesy of Apple)

Made in collaboration with Formula 1®, "F1" is immersed in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport. Filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends around the world, the feature stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his team mate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid as they compete against the titans of the sport. The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Emmy Award-winner, Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

"F1" is directed by Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick"), who produces the feature alongside seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner; Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment; and, Kosinski for Monolith Pictures. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the whole F1 community - including Formula 1 Management, the 10 teams, F1 drivers and the FIA. Academy Award-nominee Ehren Kruger ("Top Gun: Maverick") wrote the screenplay.

With 29 days of production happening in Abu Dhabi at the world-famous Yas Marina Circuit and Zayed International Airport, cast including Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Codon and Javier Bardem and an international production team were supported by a local crew of 284 and the team at Epic Films, 15 young local interns and Abu Dhabi Film Commission under its rebate scheme. "F1" is one of 170 major productions supported by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission since the introduction of the rebate in 2013.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi's Creative Media Authority commented, "Our collective efforts and wise leadership continue to ensure that we secure such exciting partnerships with leading production teams like Apple Original Films. More recently the third and final shoot in Abu Dhabi garnered international interest as we facilitated extensive production at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which has led to our first partnership with Apple Original Films' "F1," among the most hotly anticipated releases of 2025. We look forward to seeing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations on the big screen and also working with Apple Original Films in the future, with production teams across the world reaping the benefits of a safe and secure working environment and established talent pool alongside financial, logistical and technical on ground support from Abu Dhabi Film Commission."

Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission said, "We were delighted to be able to support the extensive and varied production programme which saw the international crew and cast visiting the nation on three separate occassions; totalling 29 days of on-ground production. As well as featuring on screen Emirati talent, more than 284 of local crew worked on this production, joining 15 passionate young individuals who took work placements on set, including five Emirati youth as part of our commitment to nurture talent for the creative industries from within."

