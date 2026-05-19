HUDA BEAUTY TAKES OVER LONDON WITH THE MOST IMMERSIVE BEAUTY EVENT IN THE WORLD

The evening started with a spectacular reveal of Huda Kattan getting out of a giant bottle of the new Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum as she broke into her own vault to surprise guests. Next came two standout performances - the highly anticipated return of global phenomena the Pussycat Dolls and local homegrown talent Central Cee storming the stage; setting the tone for a high-energy celebration that underscored the scale of the launch and its cultural reach - Easy Bake Intense is back.

Speaking of the launch, founder & CEO, Huda Kattan said "I wanted Easy Bake Fragrance to feel rich, s#xy, and intense. Because when it's truly you, it's never too much." Developed through extensive iterations, Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum is a warm gourmand fragrance designed to leave a lasting impression. It opens with notes of juicy wild cherry, layered with white florals and cinnamon, and settles into a rich base of caramel, vanilla bourbon, and creamy accords. The result is a scent that is both noticeable and long-wearing, balancing familiarity with a more elevated, indulgent finish.

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Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983338/Huda_Kattan_Central_Cee.jpg

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Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983343/Huda_Beauty_Central_Cee.jpg