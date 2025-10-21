HUDA BEAUTY JOINS FORCES WITH MISS UNIVERSE PALESTINE, NADEEN AYOUB, AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR FOR HER PARTICIPATION IN THE MISS UNIVERSE

Huda Beauty Backs Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub in her Miss Universe journey

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huda Beauty is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub — a powerhouse of purpose, beauty, and impact who embodies everything the brand stands for: empowerment, inclusivity, and fearless self-expression.

Founded by global beauty mogul Huda Kattan, Huda Beauty has always championed authenticity and representation in everything they do. This exciting partnership marks another bold step in the brand's mission to celebrate women who use their platforms to create real change and inspire the world.

Nadeen Ayoub, Miss Palestine & Huda Kattan, Founder & CEO of Huda Beauty

At just 27 years old, Nadeen Ayoub is much more than a model and wellness advocate — she's a leader with a mission. Crowned Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen will proudly represent her country at the 74th Miss Universe pageant this November in Bangkok, Thailand, where she'll compete among over 130 contestants from across the globe.

Beyond the spotlight, Nadeen is the founder of Olive Green Academy and Sayidat Falasteen Foundation, platforms dedicated to sustainability, education, and women's empowerment. Through initiatives that merge technology, environmental awareness, and social impact, her work is reshaping how communities approach wellness, environmental responsibility, and opportunities for women — values that deeply align with Huda Beauty's belief in beauty as a force for empowerment and progress.

Together, Huda Beauty and Nadeen Ayoub are redefining what it means to be truly beautiful — strong, authentic, and unapologetically yourself — while shining a global spotlight on the power of women to create change, one bold step at a time.

ABOUT HUDA BEAUTY

Huda Beauty's mantra is that Beauty is Self-Made. Founded by leading beauty authority Huda Kattan in 2013, the brand has evolved to become a globally renowned beauty movement that challenges conventional standards and empowers beauty lovers worldwide.

Known for inspiring transparency within the industry and creating iconic, innovative and cult-favorite products, such as the ICONIC Easy Routine — Easy Primer, Easy Blur & Easy Bake Setting Powder — the brand makes beauty accessible and fun for all. Driven by their community, Huda Beauty encourages a celebration of individuality and self-expression that goes beyond just make-up.

In 2025, Huda Beauty reached a major milestone, becoming a fully independent company as of June—a bold step that reinforces its commitment to creative freedom, community-driven innovation, and founder-led vision. Earlier in 2025, Huda Beauty was honored as the Most Popular Beauty Brand Globally in both Q1 & Q2 2025 by Cosmetify, further cementing its status as a global leader in the beauty industry.

Recognized for its commitment to quality, authenticity and innovation, the brand has also received numerous accolades and has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Allure Best of Beauty Award, Elle Beauty Award, and Cosmopolitan Beauty Award.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801683/Huda_Beauty.jpg



