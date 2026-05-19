HUDA BEAUTY TAKES OVER LONDON WITH THE MOST IMMERSIVE BEAUTY EVENT IN THE WORLD

News provided by

Huda Beauty

May 19, 2026, 11:44 ET

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huda Beauty marked a significant moment for the brand with a large-scale brand immersive event in the heart of London to celebrate the launch of its debut fragrance, Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum. Bringing together global talent, creators, and industry insiders, the night reflected the brand's expansion into fragrance and its continued influence across beauty and culture. 
Set in the heart of London at the Outernet, a renown digital arcade and wrap around screens; guests were fully immersed 'inside the scent' and surreal world of the Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum. A sensorial, interactive experience filled with falling juicy cherries, rich caramel rivers & floating white florals.  

Continue Reading

The evening started with a spectacular reveal of Huda Kattan getting out of a giant bottle of the new Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum as she broke into her own vault to surprise guests. Next came two standout performances - the highly anticipated return of global phenomena the Pussycat Dolls and local homegrown talent Central Cee storming the stage; setting the tone for a high-energy celebration that underscored the scale of the launch and its cultural reach - Easy Bake Intense is back.  

Speaking of the launch, founder & CEO, Huda Kattan said "I wanted Easy Bake Fragrance to feel rich, s#xy, and intense. Because when it's truly you, it's never too much." Developed through extensive iterations, Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum is a warm gourmand fragrance designed to leave a lasting impression. It opens with notes of juicy wild cherry, layered with white florals and cinnamon, and settles into a rich base of caramel, vanilla bourbon, and creamy accords. The result is a scent that is both noticeable and long-wearing, balancing familiarity with a more elevated, indulgent finish. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983336/Huda_Kattan_CEO_Huda_Beauty.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983337/Huda_Kattan_CEO_Huda_Beauty_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983338/Huda_Kattan_Central_Cee.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983339/Huda_x_PCD.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983340/Huda_Kattan_CEO_Huda_Beauty_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983343/Huda_Beauty_Central_Cee.jpg

SOURCE Huda Beauty

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Huda Beauty entra en el mundo de las fragancias

Huda Beauty entra en el mundo de las fragancias

Huda Beauty lanza Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum, marcando un nuevo e importante capítulo para la marca y su fundadora, Huda Kattan. Tras haber...
Huda Beauty steigt ins Parfümgeschäft ein: Nachdem sie das Make-up neu definiert hat, kommt sie jetzt für Düfte

Huda Beauty steigt ins Parfümgeschäft ein: Nachdem sie das Make-up neu definiert hat, kommt sie jetzt für Düfte

Huda Beauty lanciert Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum und schlägt damit ein neues Kapitel für die Marke und ihre Gründerin Huda Kattan auf. Nachdem...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Advertising

Advertising

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics