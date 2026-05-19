HUDA BEAUTY TAKES OVER LONDON WITH THE MOST IMMERSIVE BEAUTY EVENT IN THE WORLD
News provided byHuda Beauty
May 19, 2026, 11:44 ET
LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huda Beauty marked a significant moment for the brand with a large-scale brand immersive event in the heart of London to celebrate the launch of its debut fragrance, Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum. Bringing together global talent, creators, and industry insiders, the night reflected the brand's expansion into fragrance and its continued influence across beauty and culture.
Set in the heart of London at the Outernet, a renown digital arcade and wrap around screens; guests were fully immersed 'inside the scent' and surreal world of the Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum. A sensorial, interactive experience filled with falling juicy cherries, rich caramel rivers & floating white florals.
Share this article