MWC 2024: Auden Pushes into Ever Higher Frequencies in Journey to 6G

26 Feb, 2024, 15:11 GMT
- State-of-the-art new millimeter wave antenna technologies expand Beyond 5G capabilities in FR2 & FR3
- New testing services and tools advance brand as ecosystem leader championing open, sustainable, and interoperable networks
- Auden's subsidiary Auray Technology to serve as panel speaker at MWC's O-RAN Alliance Summit
BARCELONA, Spain and TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2024, Auden Group, an industry-leading antenna and connectivity solutions provider, is debuting its most advanced millimeter wave (mmWave) antenna technologies along with showcasing new solutions that further its reputation as an Open RAN (O-RAN) Alliance advocate. With these latest moves, Auden is driving the connectivity and telecommunications industries closer to 6G deployment while prioritizing openness, interoperability, and sustainability of high-speed networks.
To explore state-of-the-art Beyond 5G antenna technologies, join Auden at Booth #5J64 during MWC 2024
Fostering a connectivity ecosystem that is open, safe, interoperable, and sustainable
As a key contributor to the O-RAN Alliance, Auden's subsidiary Auray Technology (Auray OTIC and Security Lab) will participate in the panel discussion State of O-RAN System Integration and Certification during MWC, sharing insights on how certified O-RAN solutions help operators to select proven technology and minimize integration efforts.
Session Info: Weds. Feb. 28, 11:20-11:55; registration and further info here.
Auray is also unveiling several new cutting-edge tools and services for antenna makers and network providers. These ensure consistency and product competitiveness through assessing compliance with O-RAN standards and energy efficiency:
- Energy Saving (ES) xApp: Application within a Near-Real Time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) that allows user to set certain levels of energy saving
- RIC Tester: Evaluates RICs to ensure interoperability and compliance with O-RAN Alliance standards
- O-RAN Radio Unit (RU) Energy Efficiency Test: Benchmarks an O-RAN RU's energy efficiency under extreme power consumption conditions
For safety testing and compliance:
- Magnetic Amplitude and Gradient Probe system (MAGPy): Provides safety testing for devices that emit EM fields of any sort, including consumer devices
- DASY8/6 Module Wireless Power Transfer (WPT): For evaluating WPT risk for consumers; the only test to certify per Chapter 8 of the International Electro technical Commission's PAS 63184 and enables fully automated compliance testing according to US Federal Communications Commission(FCC)'s KDB 680106 D01 and Canada's Innovation, Science and Economic Development(ISED) SPR-002 standards.
Paving the way to 6G: State-of-the-art antenna technology and LEO user terminals
New antenna capabilities
Auden is showcasing several new antenna-in-module (AIM) solutions in live demos at MWC 2024:
- Near V-band 39G AIM: Already used by major telecoms carriers, this extremely high-frequency mmWave 5G antenna in module runs at 39 GHz frequency, close to V band, which will be a key area for LEO satellites in the future. Able to outperform Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standards, it delivers 256-QAM modulation and the highest bandwidth at the highest frequency band in 5G commercial wireless networks.
- 28G AIM: Auden is solving the current path loss challenges of Frequency Range 2 (FR2) and FR3 with a 28 Ghz antenna with Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS) technology to improve mmWave propagation and extend signal distances.
LEO user terminals
Also on display, Auden's low-earth orbit (LEO) user terminals will be newly available to customers this year and at 50% the size of initial designs. With high speed, low latency, and streamlined installation, these enable high-powered satellite communications, making them ideal for emergency services, Industry 4.0 and IoT, defense and military applications, maritime industries, logistics, and transportation.
Full range of RF antenna solutions
- High-speed AIMs that deliver optimized network infrastructure, reduced latency and improved service quality:
- FR3: 15G
- FR2: 28G and 39G
- Up-Down Frequency Converters outperform 3GPP standards for error vector magnitude (EVM) and enable existing devices to access higher mmWave frequencies:
- FR3: 15G
- FR2: 28G and 39G
- Indoor and outdoor O-RAN RUs
Furthermore, Auden offers over-the-air (OTA) chambers for antenna makers to test the capabilities of 5G mmWave products.
