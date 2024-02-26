MWC 2024: Auden Pushes into Ever Higher Frequencies in Journey to 6G

Auden Techno. Corp

26 Feb, 2024

  • State-of-the-art new millimeter wave antenna technologies expand Beyond 5G capabilities in FR2 & FR3
  • New testing services and tools advance brand as ecosystem leader championing open, sustainable, and interoperable networks
  • Auden's subsidiary Auray Technology to serve as panel speaker at MWC's O-RAN Alliance Summit

BARCELONA, Spain and TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2024, Auden Group, an industry-leading antenna and connectivity solutions provider, is debuting its most advanced millimeter wave (mmWave) antenna technologies along with showcasing new solutions that further its reputation as an Open RAN (O-RAN) Alliance advocate. With these latest moves, Auden is driving the connectivity and telecommunications industries closer to 6G deployment while prioritizing openness, interoperability, and sustainability of high-speed networks.

To explore state-of-the-art Beyond 5G antenna technologies, join Auden at Booth #5J64 during MWC 2024 or reach out to: [email protected]

Fostering a connectivity ecosystem that is open, safe, interoperable, and sustainable

As a key contributor to the O-RAN Alliance, Auden's subsidiary Auray Technology (Auray OTIC and Security Lab) will participate in the panel discussion State of O-RAN System Integration and Certification during MWC, sharing insights on how certified O-RAN solutions help operators to select proven technology and minimize integration efforts.

Session Info: Weds. Feb. 28, 11:20-11:55; registration and further info here.

Auray is also unveiling several new cutting-edge tools and services for antenna makers and network providers. These ensure consistency and product competitiveness through assessing compliance with O-RAN standards and energy efficiency:

  • Energy Saving (ES) xApp: Application within a Near-Real Time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) that allows user to set certain levels of energy saving
  • RIC Tester: Evaluates RICs to ensure interoperability and compliance with O-RAN Alliance standards
  • O-RAN Radio Unit (RU) Energy Efficiency Test: Benchmarks an O-RAN RU's energy efficiency under extreme power consumption conditions

For safety testing and compliance:

  • Magnetic Amplitude and Gradient Probe system (MAGPy): Provides safety testing for devices that emit EM fields of any sort, including consumer devices
  • DASY8/6 Module Wireless Power Transfer (WPT): For evaluating WPT risk for consumers; the only test to certify per Chapter 8 of the International Electro technical Commission's PAS 63184 and enables fully automated compliance testing according to US Federal Communications Commission(FCC)'s KDB 680106 D01 and Canada's Innovation, Science and Economic Development(ISED) SPR-002 standards.

Paving the way to 6G: State-of-the-art antenna technology and LEO user terminals

New antenna capabilities

Auden is showcasing several new antenna-in-module (AIM) solutions in live demos at MWC 2024:

  • Near V-band 39G AIM: Already used by major telecoms carriers, this extremely high-frequency mmWave 5G antenna in module runs at 39 GHz frequency, close to V band, which will be a key area for LEO satellites in the future. Able to outperform Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standards, it delivers 256-QAM modulation and the highest bandwidth at the highest frequency band in 5G commercial wireless networks.
  • 28G AIM: Auden is solving the current path loss challenges of Frequency Range 2 (FR2) and FR3 with a 28 Ghz antenna with Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS) technology to improve mmWave propagation and extend signal distances.

LEO user terminals

Also on display, Auden's low-earth orbit (LEO) user terminals will be newly available to customers this year and at 50% the size of initial designs. With high speed, low latency, and streamlined installation, these enable high-powered satellite communications, making them ideal for emergency services, Industry 4.0 and IoT, defense and military applications, maritime industries, logistics, and transportation.

Full range of RF antenna solutions

  • High-speed AIMs that deliver optimized network infrastructure, reduced latency and improved service quality:
    • FR3: 15G
    • FR2: 28G and 39G
  • Up-Down Frequency Converters outperform 3GPP standards for error vector magnitude (EVM) and enable existing devices to access higher mmWave frequencies:
    • FR3: 15G
    • FR2: 28G and 39G
  • Indoor and outdoor O-RAN RUs

Furthermore, Auden offers over-the-air (OTA) chambers for antenna makers to test the capabilities of 5G mmWave products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.auden.com.tw/en/about-us-en/

Stay tuned to the latest from Auden via social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auden-techno-corp/

