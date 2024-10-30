DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding's pioneering real estate arm, Dubai Holding Real Estate, has partnered with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) on the development of two upcoming substations on Palm Jebel Ali, valued at AED 270 million. DEWA will provide project management services for tendering, awarding and constructing the two substations.

Nakheel partners with DEWA for AED 270 million substations on Palm Jebel Ali Palm Jebel Ali Aerial Render

The project includes the construction of two 132/11 KV substations with a total capacity of 400 megavolt amperes (MVA) that will feed the power requirements of a major portion of Palm Jebel Ali, including several of the fronds and spine. The announcement follows previous contracts awarded earlier this year for the commencement of villa construction, infrastructure, public access roads and marine works on Palm Jebel Ali.

One of Nakheel's most visionary projects to date, Palm Jebel Ali is designed to set a global benchmark in waterfront living. Once completed it will offer an exceptional breadth of lifestyle amenities, significantly contributing to the future growth of Dubai over the next few decades.

Nasser Al Awadhi, Chief Land Estates Officer, Dubai Holding, said: "We are confident that the expertise and skills of DEWA, our strategic partner, in the sector will enable us to lay a strong foundation as the prestigious Palm Jebel Ali takes shape. It is a symbol of Dubai's unwavering ambition to always drive progress and leave an indelible mark on the global stage. Palm Jebel Ali is a testimony to our vision to build the best luxury waterfront living for today's global citizen."

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President, Transmission Power at DEWA, said: "We welcome the efforts of Dubai Holding Real Estate, DEWA's strategic partner, to build the two power transmission stations in the Palm Jebel Ali project according to the highest standards of quality, sustainability and safety, using the latest digital technologies for transmission stations. All organisations in Dubai integrate their efforts to make Dubai the world's best city for living, working, and visiting. To keep up with Dubai's continuous growth, we will persist in building a world-class infrastructure for electricity and water, ensuring that these services meet the highest standards of availability, reliability and quality. This played a significant role in achieving 100% reliability and availability of the power transmission system in Dubai."

