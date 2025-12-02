OUTBREAK 2: MALL MAYHEM, THE SEQUEL YOU'VE BEEN HUNGRY FOR, NOW UNLEASHED AT ZERO LATENCY VR VENUES WORLDWIDE

Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem is the bigger, meaner, more intense sequel to Outbreak, Zero Latency VR's most popular immersive VR experience.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR , the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true location-based VR network in the world, is thrilled to announce the launch of Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem , the zombie-stuffed sequel fans have been ravenous for.

Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem. The apocalypse that began in Outbreak has gone to the next level. The infection has a new home, the mall. And it’s crawling with mutant zombies. It’s havoc. It’s mayhem. Can you survive the chaos? Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem, available exclusively at Zero Latency VR venues worldwide

The apocalypse that began in Outbreak has exploded into full-blown chaos, and the place is heaving with mutant zombies. Spitters. Spewers. Boomers. New strains, new nightmares, and a feeding frenzy of the dead, unlike anything players have seen before. The world needs heroes willing to embrace the madness… or at least bring their crazy best.

As the first-ever official sequel developed by Zero Latency VR, Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem cranks the intensity to 11 with:

All-new mutated zombie variants that get bigger, meaner, and more unhinged the deeper you go

that get bigger, meaner, and more unhinged the deeper you go Iconic mall battlegrounds , packed with shattering glass floors, raining fire, and an obstacle course straight out of a horror movie

, packed with shattering glass floors, raining fire, and an obstacle course straight out of a horror movie Chaotic interactables like exploding toys and destructible mannequins - because in the apocalypse, everything must go

like exploding toys and destructible mannequins - because in the apocalypse, everything must go Full immersion , powered by Zero Latency's next-gen tech: no backpacks, no cables, 360° visuals, spatial audio, and a massive arena the size of a tennis court

, powered by Zero Latency's next-gen tech: no backpacks, no cables, 360° visuals, spatial audio, and a massive arena the size of a tennis court Squad-based mayhem for up to 8 players - because zombie hunting is not a solo sport

"After the success of Outbreak, fans have been desperate for a sequel to continue the zombie-slaying action in a fresh setting," said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. "Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem delivers exactly that: a brutal, hilarious, chaotic romp through one of the most iconic battlegrounds imaginable. It takes everything players loved about the original and dials it all the way up."

Built entirely in-house at Zero Latency VR HQ in Melbourne, Australia, Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem expands Zero Latency's genre offering and adds a bold new dimension to its growing catalog of blockbuster immersive VR adventures.

The dead are waiting. The mall is crawling. The mayhem is real.

And the world needs a squad brave enough to take it on.

Bookings now open at: https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 150+ cutting-edge venues across 30 countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies.

