Radisson Hotel Group launches hospitality industry-leading AI-powered real-time price matching technology

The new AI-powered feature automatically detects and matches lower third-party hotel rates in real time – eliminating manual claims, screenshots, and approval processes entirely, replacing the traditional Best Online Rate Guarantee model with a fully automated, real-time solution.

BRUSSELS, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group has launched a leading AI-powered real-time hotel price matching technology, redefining how travelers book direct online.

The new feature automatically detects lower publicly available rates for Radisson Hotel Group properties on third-party booking platforms and instantly matches them on RadissonHotels.com — removing the need for guests to submit claims, screenshots, or wait for manual approval. Unlike traditional best-rate guarantee programs, which require customers to identify lower rates and complete a manual claims process, price matching verifies and applies eligible lower rates automatically and in real time. The launch marks a major milestone in the Group's digital transformation strategy, establishing a new benchmark for price transparency and easy direct booking across the hotel industry.

"Today's travelers expect speed, simplicity and confidence when they book," says Gianni Di Fede, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Radisson Hotel Group. "Price matching is our commitment to ensuring that guests who choose to book directly with us never have to wonder whether they could have found a better deal elsewhere. By automating the process in real time, we are making direct booking simpler and more transparent while delivering greater value to both guests and hotel partners."

Real-time pricing

When a guest discovers a lower rate for a Radisson Hotel Group property on an online travel agency (OTA) or a search engine such as Google Hotels, the AI-powered system automatically verifies the discrepancy, and matches eligible lower publicly available rates, redirecting the user to the hotel's website without the need for any further interaction.

The feature is live across all Radisson Hotel Group properties worldwide and currently covers rates from leading OTAs including Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Agoda, Priceline, Trip.com, MakeMyTrip, and several others.

Benefits for guests and hotels

For guests, price matching offers the confidence of knowing that booking direct through RadissonHotels.com always delivers the best available price, saving time and effort. For hotel teams, the fully automated process removes the administrative burden of managing price match claims manually, freeing staff to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. The automated model also provides greater visibility into pricing performance and customer behavior, making it easier to measure impact and optimize direct booking strategies.

Price matching forms part of Radisson Hotel Group's broader digital innovation strategy focused on creating smarter, more seamless guest experiences through automation, AI integration, and enhanced direct booking capabilities. By replacing a legacy, reactive Best Online Rate Guarantee process with a proactive and fully automated solution, the launch reinforces the Group's continued investment in technology that simplifies travel planning while strengthening direct relationships with guests worldwide.

Visit https://www.radissonhotels.com to find out how Price Match makes booking easier and more effortless.

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