Republic of Chad and Xange.com Sign MoU to Unlock Sovereign Environmental Assets Under the Paris Agreement

Agreement deploys national monitoring, UEMIS market infrastructure, and Aptos-anchored IMDC verification to accelerate Chad's entry into Article 6 climate markets

LUXEMBOURG, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Chad and Xange.com today announced a Memorandum of Understanding to deploy Xange.com's digital Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (dMRV) systems and Unified Environmental Market Infrastructure Solutions (UEMIS) in support of Chad's participation in international environmental markets under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. As part of the deployment, verified sovereign mitigation data will be anchored on Aptos through Immutable Metadata Digital Certifications (IMDCs), creating an auditable verification layer for Chad's environmental assets.

The agreement gives Chad the national monitoring, verification, and market infrastructure required to convert its sovereign environmental assets into internationally tradeable mitigation outcomes.

Under the MoU, Xange.com will provide Chad with three core capabilities:

National dMRV monitoring. A real-time national system for tracking environmental conditions across Chad's territory, including hazard alerts for wildfire and extreme weather events.

A real-time national system for tracking environmental conditions across Chad's territory, including hazard alerts for wildfire and extreme weather events. UEMIS market infrastructure. End-to-end management of Paris Agreement-aligned programmes from origination through to settlement, including a national registry that converts verified mitigation data into environmental assets.

End-to-end management of Paris Agreement-aligned programmes from origination through to settlement, including a national registry that converts verified mitigation data into environmental assets. IMDC verification on Aptos. Data captured by Xange.com's dMRV systems is anchored on the Aptos blockchain IMDCs, creating a cryptographically verifiable, auditable record for each mitigation outcome. Aptos provides the verification layer, combining institutional-grade throughput, sub-second finality, and an audit trail built to meet the standards of treaty bodies and international climate finance.

"Chad holds significant sovereign environmental assets. What has been missing is the infrastructure to verify, register, and bring those assets to international markets," said Esteban van Goor, CEO and Founder of Xange.com. "This agreement gives Chad the tools to move from potential to participation, and to capture the full value of its mitigation outcomes under the Paris Agreement."

By deploying Xange.com's full infrastructure solutions, Chad can accelerate its path to Article 6 market participation, converting verified environmental data into sovereign assets accessible to international buyers and climate finance institutions.

About Xange.com

Xange.com International Holding S.à r.l. is a Luxembourg-based environmental intelligence software and market infrastructure company, serving governments and enterprises with digital MRV systems, market infrastructure solutions, sustainability reporting, and Article 6-aligned environmental market participation. www.xange.com

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information, visit www.aptosfoundation.org.

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