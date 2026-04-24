Stéphane Rolland Transforms Barcelona Bridal Night into a Celebration of Love

BARCELONA, Spain, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- French couturier Stéphane Rolland made his Spanish runway debut on Wednesday night at the tenth edition of Barcelona Bridal Night, transforming the gala into a multidisciplinary spectacle of fashion, music, art and poetry. The presentation, held during Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week 2026 (BBFW), marked a milestone for the event and showcased the couturier's vision of bridal fashion as an emotional and artistic expression.

Designer Stéphane Rolland and models Nieves Álvarez and Ariadna Gutiérrez during the Barcelona Bridal Night runway show.

Under the title Love for Peace, Rolland and his partner Pierre Martinez, serving as artistic director, devised a visual and musical ceremony at Hall 8 of Fira de Barcelona's Montjuïc venue. Lighting, sound and spatial design drove an optimistic narrative that framed fashion as a universal language and a symbol of peace and hope.

The evening began with a runway show featuring 23 designs created by students from fashion schools IED Barcelona, LCI Barcelona, and ESDI and developed under the direct mentorship of Stéphane Rolland as part of the Sculpted by Nature project. The pieces, crafted from fabrics provided by Gratacós explored the relationship between nature, volume, and organic forms through sculptural silhouettes, precise structures, and meticulous attention to detail, highlighting the passing on of expertise and the intergenerational dialogue that marked the start of the gala.

Rolland then presented 80 looks, including his ready-to-wear bridal line, Noce de Sang, and a selection of signature couture gowns. Nieves Álvarez, a frequent muse of the French master, walked the runway alongside Latin-American top-model Ariadna Gutiérrez, and models as Laura Sánchez, Davinia Pelegrí, Marta Ortiz and Mercedes Muñoz.

The live music was provided by the Barcelona Youth Symphony Orchestra (JOSB), conducted by Carlos Checa and comprising 65 musicians, who accompanied the show with an eclectic and emotional repertoire including works by Chopin, Debussy, Bach or Vivaldi. Actress Nathalie Poza recited Jacques Prévert's "Cet amour" and excerpts from classic love songs between sequences.

Ahead of BBFW, Rolland donated 22 original sketches now displayed at Barcelona Bridal Night museum installation to raise funds for the Kálida Foundation, which supports people undergoing cancer treatment and their families. The gala concluded with a tenth-anniversary celebration, featuring a commemorative cake created by Lolita Bakery, reinforcing the event's status as a key international platform in bridal fashion.

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