Artmarket.com 新聞：Artprice 證實 Artprice News 成果輝煌，這間全球首個專注於藝術及其市場的新聞通訊社，現已覆蓋 122 個國家及 11 種語言，合作夥伴包括 Cision PR Newswire 和 X

巴黎2026年4月17日 /美通社/ -- 28 年來一直引領全球藝術市場資訊的 Artprice by Artmarket，隨着 Artprice News® 的推出踏出了關鍵一步。這間全球首個專注於藝術及其市場的新聞通訊社，透過與 Cision PR Newswire、X 以及我們專利的人工智能 (AI) Intuitive ArtMarket®（用於 Google 新聞及頂尖的自動化新聞服務）進行深度營運整合，現已覆蓋 122 個國家及 11 種語言。 舉例說以下 20 篇 Artprice News 快訊，其在 https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news 上已累積 300 萬讀者。

Artprice 創辦人兼 Artmarket.com 行政總裁 Thierry Ehrmann 表示：「Artprice News® 的推出，象徵我們正踏出充滿歷史意義的一步。 Artprice by Artmarket 在藝術市場數據庫方面已保持全球領導地位近 30 年，如今更成為每日提供藝術新聞及藝術市場資訊的頂尖全球新聞通訊社 。 這種結合權威數據與持續資訊的雙軌方針，讓我們佔據獨一無二的席位，協助藝術市場於人工智能時代實現轉型。」

全面監測全球藝術新聞：Artprice 與 Intuitive ArtMarket® 的共同力量

Artprice by Artmarket 之所以能夠監測並記錄藝術市場上的所有環球新聞，有賴極其精密的技術基礎設施。透過整合歷史數據庫、連接全球 7,200 間合作拍賣行的內部網絡，並在現有專屬的人工智能 (AI) 服務之上，匯聚 Artprice Intuitive ArtMarket® 人工智能與 Blind Spot AI® 的實時搜尋功能，成就出強大的策略協作優勢。

Artprice News：每週 7 天、每天 24 小時全天候覆蓋，服務橫跨 122 個國家及 11 種語言

是次策略部署標誌着一個重大的模式轉變：Artprice 正從旗下新聞通訊社 ArtMarket Insight®（此服務會保留）的每週發佈模式，過渡至透過 Artprice News 及其長期合作夥伴 Cision PR Newswire 和 X，每日無間斷地向 122 個國家及以 11 種語言提供全球新聞推送。

今後，Artprice News 讀者將可免費獲取 ArtMarket Insight® 成千上萬的歷史、藝術、科學及經濟分析，而 ArtMarket Insight® 的價值早已備受肯定：

對 Artprice News 這類全球新聞通訊社來說，這代表其編輯基礎在藝術市場權威聲音下更加豐富充實，從而具備無可置疑的編輯威信，背後更有 ArtMarket Insight® 新聞通訊社成千上萬的歷史、藝術、科學及經濟分析作為支持。

憑著這種無與倫比的發佈能力，Artprice by Artmarket 能夠接觸到全球各地的藝術愛好者及專業人士，當中包括收藏家、藝廊、拍賣行、博物館、鑑定師、文化機構、保險公司、海關及稅務官員、法律顧問、金融機構及國際媒體，鞏固其作為全球頂尖藝術市場每日新聞通訊社的地位。

Artprice 的蜕變，絕非僅止於發佈規模擴大。 是次轉型有賴於破格創新的技術基礎設施，當中整合其專屬的人工智能應用程式 Intuitive ArtMarket® 及 Blind Spot AI®，這些都是數十年來演算法開發的成果。

我們專為 Artprice 及其新聞資訊開發的人工智能，充分利用旗下 180 個專屬向量數據庫所載有的海量數據。 Artprice 的演算法能夠分析數以十億計匿名日誌及數千萬件藝術品，從中識別出極其複雜的跨領域藝術趨勢，當中往往連學術、機構及商業界亦難以察覺。

為了監測每日數以萬計與藝術及其市場相關的特定事件，Artprice 新聞依靠 Intuitive ArtMarket® 和 Blind Spot AI®，透過其專屬人工智能 Intuitive ArtMarket® 產生的數千個精闢提示，系統能精準地鎖定用戶的真正需要。

全球索引的良性循環：Artprice News、PR Newswire、X 及 Intuitive ArtMarket® 正如何攜手為藝術市場建構最佳的資訊生態圈。

Artprice News 與其長期合作夥伴 PR Newswire (Cision)、X 及 Intuitive ArtMarket® 建立的深度營運聯盟，創造了前所未有的資訊生態系統。系統建基於索引、發佈及編輯增值的良性策略循環，令三方同時受惠，更讓全球的最終用戶成為最大贏家。

憑藉近 30 年的豐富經驗，Artprice by Artmarket 已穩居全球藝術市場資訊來源的領導地位。 優勢在於其獨一無二、無可比擬的根基：

- 超過 3,500 萬項拍賣結果及指數，涵蓋超過 904,000 位藝術家

- 全球最大的文獻檔案庫（由 Artprice 擁有）：2.1 億張藝術作品圖像及版畫，源自 1700 年至今的手稿及拍賣目錄

- 全球 7,200 間拍賣行合作夥伴組成的網絡，透過專用內聯網持續更新數據庫，服務全球超過 930 萬名會員。

這個於全球藝術市場中的獨特席位，早已獲得多項榮譽加冕，其中一項是在第 36 屆國際藝術史委員會大會（CIHA，里昂 2024）上進行的聲譽研究。結果顯示，在來自 60 個國家的 1,000 多名與會者心目中，Artprice 穩居藝術市場資訊來源的首席地位。

探索我們自推出以來點擊率最高的 20 篇 Artprice News 文章，細味這些吸引了無數藝術愛好者的必讀內容。 這是重温藝術市場新聞各個重要時刻的難得良機！

1. 倫敦的 Caravaggio：勝利女神邱比特首次於英國亮相，這篇文章介紹了一件引發爭議的作品，其在我們的社交媒體上引來數千則評論！

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/12251/caravaggio-in-london-victorious-cupid-presented-for-the-first-time-in-the-uk



2. Daumier 的《高康大》(Gargantua, 1831 年）：一幅令畫家身陷囹圄的諷刺漫畫。我們不少讀者都覺得畫中人物與某位當今政治人物有幾分神似——您是否也有同感？

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/14147/gargantua-by-daumier-1831-the-caricature-that-sent-the-artist-to-prison

3. 賓夕法尼亞美術學院：藝術家之國，一場為美國 250 週年誌慶而策劃的大型藝術展。此文章在我們的美國讀者之間引起極大共鳴，您可知道原因？

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13868/pennsylvania-academy-of-the-fine-arts-a-nation-of-artists-a-major-american-art-exhibition-for-the-250th-anniversary-of-the-united-states



4. Banksy 終極身份曝光？ 最新調查揭露 Banksy 的真身。世人對 Banksy 的迷戀毋庸置疑，人人都渴望窺探其真實面貌。 您也是這樣嗎？

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13925/banksy-finally-unmasked-what-new-investigations-reveal-about-his-true-identity

5. 在維也納利奧波德博物館的 Gustave Courbet：2026 年將迎來這位現實主義大師的大型回顧展。這個展覽令讀者深深着迷，想必是因為當中一幅極具歷史價值的畫作。 究竟是哪幅傑作？

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/12833/gustave-courbet-at-the-leopold-museum-in-vienna-a-major-retrospective-of-the-master-of-realism-in-2026

6. 羅浮宮啟動其史上最龐大的繪畫修復工程：Marie de Medici 系列的 24 幅 Rubens 鉅作。館內這些畫作一直讓藝術界神魂顛倒，箇中緣由，不言而喻！

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/14051/the-louvre-launches-the-largest-painting-restoration-in-its-history-the-24-rubens-of-the-marie-de-medici-cycle

7. 世界紀錄：Raja Ravi Varma 的一幅畫作在孟買以近 1,800 萬美元售出。這項具里程碑意義的交易引起讀者的熱熾迴響，尤其是因為這幅畫作本身已成為真正經典。

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/14183/world-record-a-painting-by-raja-ravi-varma-sold-for-nearly-18-million-dollars-in-mumbai

8. Edward Hopper，《加油站》(Gas)：路旁的孤寂……以及對石油危機的預示，齊來欣賞此傑作，其深刻呼應當代藝術面貌，並深深吸引了我們的讀者！

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13970/edward-hopper-gas-solitude-by-the-roadside-and-the-foreshadowing-of-the-oil-crisis

9. 西斯汀禮拜堂：Michelangelo《最後的審判》(Last Judgment) 大型修復工程三十週年，此項技術壯舉成功為這幅備受推崇的歷史名作，重現煥然一新的光輝。

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13718/sistine-chapel-the-major-restoration-of-michelangelo-s-last-judgment-thirty-years-on

10. 法國貝雲的博納博物館 (Bonnat-Helleu Museum) 重新開放：傑作薈萃、免費參觀及 2025 年節目，令讀者們鍾情於探索這間內藏有份量十足藝術瑰寶，但却鮮為人知的博物館！

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/872/reopening-of-the-bonnat-helleu-museum-in-bayonne-france-masterpieces-on-display-free-admission-and-2025-program



11. Titian 的《不要觸摸我》(Noli me tangere)：描繪復活節早晨故事的鉅作，您是否與我們的讀者一樣，為這幅絢麗的 Titian 畫作而傾倒？

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/14153/titian-noli-me-tangere-the-masterpiece-that-tells-the-story-of-easter-morning

12. 在維也納的 Michaelina Wautier ：藝術史博物館 (Kunsthistorisches Museum) 向這位女性藝術家獻上皇家級致敬，她創作了極其宏偉的作品——現在就等您來親自探索！

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/233/michaelina-wautier-in-vienna-a-royal-tribute-at-the-kunsthistorisches-museum

13. Michelangelo 的《最後的審判》：為何西斯汀禮拜堂的這幅壁畫當年會掀起軒然大波，透過閱讀這篇文章，您同樣會明白這幅歷史鉅作初次登場時，為何會激發如此大的爭議。

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13298/michelangelo-s-last-judgment-why-this-fresco-in-the-sistine-chapel-caused-a-scandal

14. 描繪意大利文藝復興：國王畫廊展出 Leonardo da Vinci 及 Michelangelo 的畫作，世人對 Leonardo da Vinci 畫作的迷戀，顯然從未隨時間減退！

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/566/drawing-the-italian-renaissance-the-drawings-of-leonardo-da-vinci-and-michelangelo-at-the-king-s-gallery

15. Andrea Mantegna：《哀悼基督的死亡》(The Lamentation over the Dead Christ) 為何震撼了文藝復興時期，讓您親身了解一下，為何這幅作品初次登場時會如此轟動！

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13406/andrea-mantegna-why-the-lamentation-over-the-dead-christ-shocked-the-renaissance

16. Paul Klee 與宇宙：Paul Klee 中心 (Zentrum Paul Klee) 呈獻天體傑作與具詩意的宇宙視野，Paul Klee 作品的魔法魅力，至今依然歷久不衰！

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/12179/paul-klee-and-the-cosmos-at-zentrum-paul-klee-celestial-masterpieces-and-poetic-visions-of-the-universe

17. 倫敦超現實主義中的戀物與情慾：Richard Saltoun 畫廊呈獻「超現實慾望的一個世紀」(A Century of Surrealist Desire)，這個展覽別樹一幟，確實牢牢抓住我們讀者的好奇心！

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/509/fetish-the-erotic-in-surrealism-in-london-a-century-of-surrealist-desire-at-richard-saltoun-gallery

18. Joan Semmel：於紐約猶太博物館的「赤裸呈現」(In the Flesh) ——裸體、慾望與無懼年華老去，請與我們的讀者一起，發掘 Joan Semmel 那極度感性迷人的作品！

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13142/joan-semmel-in-the-flesh-at-new-york-s-jewish-museum-nudes-desire-and-unapologetic-ageing

19. 從那不勒斯到貝魯特：Artemisia Gentileschi，哥倫布藝術博物館讓這位巴洛克女英雄的才華再次發光發熱，Artemisia Gentileschi：透過本文，一同了解這位藝術家的非凡歷程及其最具標誌特色的作品。

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/419/from-naples-to-beirut-artemisia-gentileschi-the-rediscovered-brilliance-of-a-baroque-heroine-at-the-columbus-museum-of-art

20. Nan Goldin 於巴黎大皇宮：「結局不妙」(This Will Not End Well)，沉浸式重大作品回顧展，此展覽仍在巴黎上演，快來盡情探索關於一切奧妙。

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13646/nan-goldin-at-the-grand-palais-in-paris-this-will-not-end-well-an-immersive-retrospective-of-her-major-works

版權所有 1987-2026 Thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

Artprice 的計量經濟學部門，樂意為您解答有關個人專屬統計與分析的任何疑問：[email protected]

預約免費示範，探索我們為藝術家精心呈獻的服務：https://artprice.com/demo

我們的服務：https://artprice.com/subscription

關於 Artmarket.com：

Artmarket.com 於巴黎泛歐交易所 (Euronext Paris) 的主板市場 Eurolist 上市。 最新的 TPI 分析涵蓋超過 18,000 名個人股東，當中不包括外國股東、公司、銀行、FCP、UCITS：Euroclear：7478 - Bloomberg：PRC - Reuters：ARTF。

觀看關於 Artmarket.com 及其 Artprice 部門的影片：https://artprice.com/video

Artmarket 及其 Artprice 部門是由公司行政總裁 Thierry Ehrmann 在 1997 年創辦。 兩者皆由 Groupe Serveur（於 1987 年創立）控制。 參閱 Who's Who In France© 的認證傳記：

https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2025/11/2026_Biographie_de_Thierry_Ehrmann_WhosWhoInFrance.pdf

Artmarket 是環球藝術市場的重要參與者，旗下設有 Artprice 部門。該部門在收集、管理和開發歷史及當前藝術市場資訊（包括多年來購入的原始文獻檔案、手抄本、註釋書籍及拍賣目錄）方面領先全球，其數據庫擁有超過 3,000 萬項指數及拍賣結果，覆蓋超過 906,400 位藝術家。

Artprice Images® 提供無限次存取全球最大藝術市場圖像庫的權限，該圖像庫擁有至少 1.81 億張數碼圖像，內容包括從 1700 年至今的藝術作品照片或版畫複製品，並附有我們藝術史學家的解說。

Artmarket 及其 Artprice 部門會持續從 7,200 間拍賣行更新其數據庫，並以 121 個國家和 11 種語言，不斷為全球各大機構及新聞媒體發佈藝術市場的最新動向。

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artmarketcom-artprice-and-cision-extend-their-alliance-to-119-countries-to-become-the-worlds-leading-press-agency-dedicated-to-the-art-market-nfts-and-the-metaverse-301431845.html

Artmarket.com 會向旗下 930 萬名會員（會員需登入）展示由會員發佈的廣告，而這些會員現已組成全球首個以固定價格買賣藝術品的 Standardized Marketplace®。

隨著 Artprice 的 Intuitive Artmarket® 人工智能的出現，藝術市場現已迎來光明未來。

Artmarket 及其 Artprice 部門，已兩度榮獲 French Public Investment Bank (BPI) 頒發的「創新公司」("Innovative Company") 國家標籤認證。該銀行一直支持公司推行項目，以鞏固其作為藝術市場全球重要參與者的地位。

Artprice by Artmarket 現已發佈《2025 年全球藝術市場年度報告》(2025 Global Art Market Annual Report)，此報告於 2026 年 3 月出版：

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2025

Artprice by Artmarket 現已發佈《2025 年當代藝術市場報告》(2025 Contemporary Art Market Report)，網址為：https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2025

Artmarket 及其 Artprice 部門的新聞稿摘要：https://serveur.serveur.com/artmarket/press-release/en/

關注 Artmarket 及其 Artprice 部門的 Facebook 及 Twitter 帳戶，即時獲取所有藝術市場新聞：

www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom/（超過 640 萬訂閱者）

twitter.com/artmarketdotcom

twitter.com/artpricedotcom

探索 Artmarket 及其 Artprice 部門的奧秘與世界：https://www.artprice.com/video，其總部就是《紐約時報》所稱的著名當代藝術博物館「混亂之居」/ La Demeure of Chaos：https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

法國文化部長 Rachida Dati 女士已正式授予 Thierry Ehrmann 的「混亂之居」(Abode of Chaos)「整體藝術作品」(total work of art) 的官方認可，而這裡亦是 Artprice by Artmarket 的全球總部。

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madame-rachida-dati-french-minister-of-culture-has-granted-official-recognition-to-thierry-ehrmanns-abode-of-chaos-as-a-total-work-of-art-the-global-headquarters-of-artprice-by-artmarket-302409684.html

La Demeure du Chaos / 混亂之居 (Abode of Chaos) – 整體藝術作品與獨特建築。

機密雙語作品，現已公開：https://ftp1.serveur.com/abodeofchaos_singular_architecture.pdf

歡迎聯絡 Artmarket.com 及其 Artprice 部門 - Thierry Ehrmann，[email protected]

SOURCE Artmarket.com