Artmarket.com news: Artprice confirms the success of Artprice News, the world's first news agency entirely dedicated to art and its market, available in 11 languages and 122 countries, with Cision PR Newswire and X

PARIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artprice by Artmarket – World Leader in Art Market Information for 28 years – took a decisive step with the launch of Artprice News®: the first global press agency dedicated to art and its market, broadcast in 122 countries and 11 languages in the framework of a far-reaching operational integration with Cision PR Newswire, X, and our proprietary AI intuitive ArtMarket® for Google news and leading continuously automated news services. For example, the 20 Artprice News dispatches below total 3 million readers on https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news.

According to thierry Ehrmann, Founder of Artprice and CEO of Artmarket.com: "With the launch of Artprice News®, we are taking a historic step. Artprice by Artmarket, already the world leader in art market databases for nearly 30 years, is now becoming the leading daily global news agency for art news and the art market. This dual approach – authoritative data and continuous information – gives us a unique position to support the transformation of the art market in the age of artificial intelligence."

Comprehensive global monitoring of art news: the combined power of Artprice and Intuitive ArtMarket®

Artprice by Artmarket's ability to monitor and document all the global news in the art market relies on a highly sophisticated technological infrastructure, the result of a strategic alliance between its own historical databases, its proprietary Intranet connected to 7,200 partner Auction Houses worldwide and, now, on top of its own proprietary AI service, the real-time search capabilities of both Artprice's Intuitive ArtMarket® AI and its Blind Spot AI®.

Artprice News: 24/7 global coverage across 122 countries and 11 languages

This strategic deployment represents a major paradigm shift: Artprice is moving from a weekly schedule with its press agency ArtMarket Insight® – which will continue – to a continuous, daily global news feed with Artprice News in 122 countries and 11 languages, with its long-standing partners Cision PR Newswire and X.

Henceforward, Artprice News readers will have free access to thousands of historical, artistic, scientific and economic analyses from ArtMarket Insight®, which has long proved its value:

For a global press agency like Artprice News, this represents an editorial foundation enriched by leading voices from the Art Market, giving it undeniable editorial legitimacy, supported by thousands of historical, artistic, scientific, and economic analyses from the ArtMarket Insight® press agency.

This unparalleled distribution power allows Artprice by Artmarket to reach a global audience of enthusiasts and professionals, including collectors, art galleries, auction houses, museums, appraisers, cultural institutions, insurance companies, customs and tax officials, legal advisors, financial institutions and international media, thus consolidating its role as the world's leading daily news agency on the art market.

Artprice's transformation is not limited to the scale of its distribution. It relies on a revolutionary technological infrastructure integrating its proprietary AI applications, Intuitive ArtMarket® and Blind Spot AI®, the fruit of decades of algorithmic development.

Our proprietary AI – developed for Artprice and Artprice news – leverages a massive volume of data from its 180 proprietary vector databases. Artprice's algorithms are capable of analyzing billions of anonymized logs, tens of millions of artworks, and identifying extremely complex, cross-cutting artistic trends that elude the academic, institutional, and commercial worlds.

To monitor tens of thousands of daily events specific to art and its market, Artprice news relies on Intuitive ArtMarket® and Blind Spot AI® which allows it to target exactly what the user needs thanks to the thousands of very incisive prompts produced by its proprietary AI Intuitive ArtMarket®.

The virtuous circle of global indexing: how Artprice News, PR Newswire, X and Intuitive ArtMarket® are creating the best possible information ecosystem for the art market.

The deep operational alliance between Artprice News, its historical partner PR Newswire (Cision), X and Intuitive ArtMarket® creates an unprecedented information ecosystem, based on a virtuous strategic circle of indexing, dissemination and editorial enhancement that simultaneously benefits the three players and, above all, end-users worldwide.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Artprice by Artmarket has established itself as the leading global source of art market information. Its strength rests on its unique and unparalleled foundations:

- Over 35 million auction results and indices covering more than 904,000 artists

- The world's largest documentary archive (owned by Artprice): 210 million images and engravings of works of art from manuscripts and auction catalogs from 1700 to the present day

- A global network of 7,200 partner auction houses continuously updates its databases via its dedicated Intranet, reaching over 9.3 million members worldwide.

This unique position within the Global Art Market was recognized, among other distinctions, by a reputational study conducted during the 36th Congress of the International Committee of Art History (CIHA, Lyon 2024), where Artprice ranked as the Top of Mind art market information source among more than 1,000 participants from 60 countries

Discover the 20 most-read Artprice News articles since our launch and dive into these must-read pieces that have captivated thousands of art enthusiasts. This is a unique opportunity to revisit the defining moments in art market news!

1. Caravaggio in London: Victorious Cupid Presented for the First Time in the UK, an article about a work that sparked controversy and generated thousands of comments on our social media!

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/12251/caravaggio-in-london-victorious-cupid-presented-for-the-first-time-in-the-uk



2. Gargantua by Daumier (1831): the caricature that sent the artist to prison, many of our readers saw in this drawing a resemblance to a current political figure — what about you?

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/14147/gargantua-by-daumier-1831-the-caricature-that-sent-the-artist-to-prison

3. Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts: A Nation of Artists, a major American art exhibition for the 250th anniversary of the United States, this article was a huge hit among our American readers — would you like to know why?

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13868/pennsylvania-academy-of-the-fine-arts-a-nation-of-artists-a-major-american-art-exhibition-for-the-250th-anniversary-of-the-united-states



4. Banksy finally unmasked? What new investigations reveal about his true identity, the world is fascinated by Banksy — that's clear — and everyone would love to know his true identity. Is that the case for you too?

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13925/banksy-finally-unmasked-what-new-investigations-reveal-about-his-true-identity

5. Gustave Courbet at the Leopold Museum in Vienna: a major retrospective of the master of Realism in 2026, an exhibition that fascinated our readers — no doubt because of a historic painting. But which one?

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/12833/gustave-courbet-at-the-leopold-museum-in-vienna-a-major-retrospective-of-the-master-of-realism-in-2026

6. The Louvre launches the largest painting restoration in its history: the 24 Rubens of the Marie de Medici cycle, these paintings at the Louvre Museum have always fascinated the art world — and it's easy to see why!

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/14051/the-louvre-launches-the-largest-painting-restoration-in-its-history-the-24-rubens-of-the-marie-de-medici-cycle

7. World record: a painting by Raja Ravi Varma sold for nearly 18 million dollars in Mumbai, this landmark sale drew intense interest from our readers, not least because the painting itself has become truly iconic.

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/14183/world-record-a-painting-by-raja-ravi-varma-sold-for-nearly-18-million-dollars-in-mumbai

8. Edward Hopper, "Gas": solitude by the roadside… and the foreshadowing of the oil crisis, discover this painting, a striking reflection of the current art scene, that has captivated our readers!

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13970/edward-hopper-gas-solitude-by-the-roadside-and-the-foreshadowing-of-the-oil-crisis

9. Sistine Chapel: the major restoration of Michelangelo's "Last Judgment," thirty years on, a genuine technical feat that reveals a newly restored glow to this historic and much–admired Michelangelo masterpiece.

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13718/sistine-chapel-the-major-restoration-of-michelangelo-s-last-judgment-thirty-years-on

10. Reopening of the Bonnat-Helleu Museum in Bayonne, France: Masterpieces on Display, Free Admission and 2025 Program, our readers loved discovering this little-known museum, which houses some truly remarkable treasures!

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/872/reopening-of-the-bonnat-helleu-museum-in-bayonne-france-masterpieces-on-display-free-admission-and-2025-program



11. Titian, Noli me tangere: the masterpiece that tells the story of Easter morning, do you love this magnificent Titian painting as much as our readers do?

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/14153/titian-noli-me-tangere-the-masterpiece-that-tells-the-story-of-easter-morning

12. Michaelina Wautier in Vienna: a royal tribute at the Kunsthistorisches Museum, this female artist has created truly magnificent works — now it's your turn to discover them!

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/233/michaelina-wautier-in-vienna-a-royal-tribute-at-the-kunsthistorisches-museum

13. Michelangelo's Last Judgment: why this fresco in the Sistine Chapel caused a scandal, by reading this article, you too will discover why this historic work caused such a scandal when it was first unveiled.

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13298/michelangelo-s-last-judgment-why-this-fresco-in-the-sistine-chapel-caused-a-scandal

14. Drawing the Italian Renaissance: the drawings of Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo at the King's Gallery, The fascination with Leonardo da Vinci's drawings is clearly timeless!

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/566/drawing-the-italian-renaissance-the-drawings-of-leonardo-da-vinci-and-michelangelo-at-the-king-s-gallery

15. Andrea Mantegna: Why The Lamentation over the Dead Christ Shocked the Renaissance, find out for yourself why this work caused such a stir when it was first unveiled!

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13406/andrea-mantegna-why-the-lamentation-over-the-dead-christ-shocked-the-renaissance

16. Paul Klee and the Cosmos at Zentrum Paul Klee: Celestial Masterpieces and Poetic Visions of the Universe, The magic of Paul Klee's works still seems to be very much alive!

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/12179/paul-klee-and-the-cosmos-at-zentrum-paul-klee-celestial-masterpieces-and-poetic-visions-of-the-universe

17. Fetish & The Erotic in Surrealism in London: A Century of Surrealist Desire at Richard Saltoun Gallery, A very special exhibition that truly captured our readers' interest!

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/509/fetish-the-erotic-in-surrealism-in-london-a-century-of-surrealist-desire-at-richard-saltoun-gallery

18. Joan Semmel: "In the Flesh" at New York's Jewish Museum – nudes, desire, and unapologetic ageing, join our readers in discovering Joan Semmel's deeply sensual works!

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13142/joan-semmel-in-the-flesh-at-new-york-s-jewish-museum-nudes-desire-and-unapologetic-ageing

19. From Naples to Beirut: Artemisia Gentileschi, the Rediscovered Brilliance of a Baroque Heroine at the Columbus Museum of Art, Artemisia Gentileschi: discover the extraordinary journey of this artist and her most emblematic works in this article.

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/419/from-naples-to-beirut-artemisia-gentileschi-the-rediscovered-brilliance-of-a-baroque-heroine-at-the-columbus-museum-of-art

20. Nan Goldin at the Grand Palais in Paris: "This Will Not End Well," an immersive retrospective of her major works, find out all there is to know about this exhibition, still on view in Paris.

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-news/13646/nan-goldin-at-the-grand-palais-in-paris-this-will-not-end-well-an-immersive-retrospective-of-her-major-works

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Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris. The latest TPI analysis includes more than 18,000 individual shareholders excluding foreign shareholders, companies, banks, FCPs, UCITS: Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Watch a video about Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: https://artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department were founded in 1997 by thierry Ehrmann, the company's CEO. They are controlled by Groupe Serveur (created in 1987). cf. the certified biography from Who's Who In France©:

https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2025/11/2026_Biographie_de_Thierry_Ehrmann_WhosWhoInFrance.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information (the original documentary archives, codex manuscripts, annotated books and auction catalogs acquired over the years) in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 906,400 artists.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest art market image bank in the world with no less than 181 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, constantly enriches its databases from 7,200 auction houses and continuously publishes art market trends for the main agencies and press titles in the world in 121 countries and 11 languages.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artmarketcom-artprice-and-cision-extend-their-alliance-to-119-countries-to-become-the-worlds-leading-press-agency-dedicated-to-the-art-market-nfts-and-the-metaverse-301431845.html

Artmarket.com makes available to its 9.3 million members (members log in) the advertisements posted by its Members, who now constitute the first global Standardized Marketplace® for buying and selling artworks at fixed prices.

There is now a future for the Art Market with Artprice's Intuitive Artmarket® AI.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, has twice been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the French Public Investment Bank (BPI), which has supported the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the art market.

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2025 Global Art Market Annual Report, published in March 2026:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2025

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2025

Summary of Artmarket press releases with its Artprice department: https://serveur.serveur.com/artmarket/press-release/en/

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Discover the alchemy and the universe of Artmarket and its Artprice department: https://www.artprice.com/video whose head office is the famous Museum of Contemporary Art Abode of Chaos dixit The New York Times / La Demeure of Chaos: https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

Madame Rachida Dati, French Minister of Culture, has granted official recognition to thierry Ehrmann's Abode of Chaos as a 'total work of art', the global headquarters of Artprice by Artmarket.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madame-rachida-dati-french-minister-of-culture-has-granted-official-recognition-to-thierry-ehrmanns-abode-of-chaos-as-a-total-work-of-art-the-global-headquarters-of-artprice-by-artmarket-302409684.html

La Demeure du Chaos/Abode of Chaos – Total Work of Art and Singular Architecture.

Confidential bilingual work, now made public: https://ftp1.serveur.com/abodeofchaos_singular_architecture.pdf

L'Obs - The Museum of the Future: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o

https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 (more than 4.1 million subscribers)

https://vimeo.com/124643720

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