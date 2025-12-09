Accomplished SaaS and technology marketing leader to accelerate global brand and demand strategy

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global leader in media and consumer intelligence, today announced the appointment of Amy Jones as Chief Marketing Officer. Jones will lead Cision's global marketing organization and report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Guy Abramo.

Jones brings more than 25 years of experience building world-class marketing organizations for SaaS and technology companies. She joins Cision from Boeing Digital's Jeppesen ForeFlight division, where she served as CMO and helped drive double-digit revenue growth while supporting the company's $10.55B sale to Thoma Bravo.

Her background spans global demand generation, brand strategy, product marketing, analytics, martech innovation, and omnichannel engagement. Jones has previously held leadership roles at Oracle, Everbridge, Zeta Global, Grand Circle Corporation, Rue La La, and Vistaprint.

"I'm excited to join Cision at such a pivotal moment," said Amy Jones, CMO of Cision. "Cision's scale, data, and AI-driven innovation present a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to partnering with the ELT and our global teams to accelerate growth and strengthen how we show up for our customers."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Amy to Cision," said Guy Abramo, CEO of Cision. "Her track record of driving measurable growth, building scalable GTM engines, and leading organizations through transformation makes her an ideal fit for our next chapter."

Jones will oversee Cision's global marketing strategy across brand, communications, product marketing, demand generation, content, events, analytics, and marketing operations.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

