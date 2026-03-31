ROHM Adds New Lineup of 17 High-performance Op Amps Enhancing Design Flexibility

KYOTO, Japan, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has added the new CMOS Operational Amplifier (op amp) series "TLRx728" and "BD728x" to its lineup. These are suitable for a wide range of applications including automotive, industrial, and consumer systems. A broad lineup also makes product selection easier.

Figures: Product features

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202603185852/_prw_PI1fl_12w7lWE6.jpg

In recent years, demand for high-accuracy op amps has been rapidly increasing as automotive and industrial systems become more sophisticated, demanding faster speed, better precision, and higher efficiency. In applications requiring amplification of sensor outputs, minimizing signal error and delay is essential. To meet these requirements, a well-balanced set of key characteristics is needed, including input offset voltage, noise, and slew rate.

These new products are high-performance op amps that offer a low input offset voltage, low noise, and high slew rate. TLRx728 features an input offset voltage of 150 microvolts (typ.), while BD728x offers 1.6 millivolts (typ.). Both series have a noise voltage density of 12 nanovolts per square root hertz at 1kHz and a slew rate of 10 volts per microsecond. They are therefore suitable for a wide range of precision applications, including sensor signal processing, current detection circuits, motor driver control, and power supply monitoring systems. Both series are designed to balance versatility and high performance rather than being limited to specific applications.

Rail-to-rail input/output capability allows maximum utilization of the power supply voltage range, ensuring a wide dynamic range. Furthermore, in addition to 1 channel, 2 channels, and 4 channels configurations, a diverse range of packages is available, enabling optimal product selection based on application and board size.

The new products are being released simultaneously except for certain part numbers (Sample Price: 1-channel: $2.0, 2-channels: $2.8, 4-channels: $4.0 per unit, excluding tax). For key product characteristics, please refer to the lineup table. They are also available for purchase online through online distributors such as DigiKey, Mouser and Farnell.

Figures: key product lineup table

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603185852-O1-M2KnjTXU.pdf

Application Examples

Automotive equipment, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics.

Example use case: Sensor signal processing, current detection circuits, motor driver control, and power supply monitoring systems.

News release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2026-03-31_news_opamp&defaultGroupId=false

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603185852-O2-p21y47fb.pdf

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202603185852/_prw_PI2fl_Qro6Es5C.jpg

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/