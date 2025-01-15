CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala" hosted by China Media Group returns to New York City

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala" hosted by China Media Group returns to New York City

As the Year of the Snake approaches, the "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala" event arrives in New York City, celebrating the rich traditions of Chinese New Year.

This year's event builds on the success and momentum of its widely recognized inaugural event in 2024, bringing Chinese New Year culture to a global audience while fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding among diverse communities worldwide.

Distinguished guests representing China, the U.S. and the United Nations will deliver heartfelt messages promoting cultural exchange and global unity.

A modern Chinese fashion show, inspired by the award-winning video game "Black Myth: Wukong", is set to dazzle audiences. It will invite NBA stars to join the showcase, bringing an innovative fusion of sports and style to the runway, spotlighting traditional Chinese and contemporary design.

Attendees will enjoy a powerful sign language performance by an America's Got Talent 'Golden Buzzer' winner alongside diverse performers. They will also have the opportunity to participate in an interactive segment to learn festive sign language phrases, promoting inclusivity and barrier-free communication.

International and Chinese musicians and performers, including students from Lincoln High School in the U.S. state of Washington, will come together to celebrate the fusion of East and West, showcasing the beauty of diversity and harmony through songs and dances.

Before the show, guests can enjoy a cultural reception featuring exquisite Chinese artifacts, and opportunities to connect with professionals from various industries.

This year's event is set to take place on Thursday night, Jan. 16., attracting over 150 distinguished guests. It also comes at a time when the UNESCO has recently inscribed "Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year" on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

On the Chinese New Year's Eve, watching the Spring Festival Gala presented by China Media Group has become a new year tradition for people around the world. It brings cheerful memories to generations of viewers, becoming a cultural symbol for the world to explore and understand China. In celebration of UNESCO's heritage designation, this year's gala promises to be a grand, joyful and auspicious cultural feast for global audiences.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

