NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team Joins Vantage UK for "Reborn a Trader" Brand Campaign

LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage UK (or Vantage Markets), has released an exciting new video in collaboration with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team as part of the "Rethink" phase of its "Reborn a Trader" brand campaign. Filmed at the Sweet Lamb Motorsport Complex as part of the Extreme E Test, this video is now available on Vantage UK's official Youtube channel.

The "Can't See, Can't Hear, Can't Talk Challenge" features NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team members tackling a task with specific sensory restrictions. Mattias Ekström was blindfolded, the number one mechanic wore noise-cancelling headphones, and Cristina Gutierrez had her mouth covered so she could not speak.

As part of the challenge, the team collaborated on a tire change, showcasing their ability to rethink strategies and work together. This highlighted their adaptability and composure under pressure, demonstrating how innovative teamwork can overcome obstacles.

David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, says "The McLaren Extreme E Team collaboration effectively illustrates the importance of reassessing strategies in a pressured environment, a scenario our traders have all experienced. Our goal is to inspire traders with new perspectives, showcase our commitment to excellence, and foster growth within the trading community. It is fantastic to have the ongoing support of our partner the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team as we strive to achieve this."

Vantage UK's "Reborn a Trader" brand campaign aims to connect with traders on an emotional level, highlighting the journey of learning, growth, and the potential for financial empowerment. It reflects Vantage's mission to offer essential tools and an enhanced trading experience through three core principles: React, Rethink, and Reborn.

For more information about the "Reborn a Trader" brand campaign, visit https://www.reborn-a-trader.com/en-uk/.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage UK transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.co.uk/

Risk warning: CFDs and Spreadbets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spreadbets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxKWttNEBZY

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg