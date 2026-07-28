1inch launches Aqua to the public, introducing the first shared liquidity layer for DeFi

Following its developer launch in November 2025, Aqua now offers a risk-controlled alternative to DeFi's pool-based model.

1inch unveils a Merkl-powered liquidity incentive program for Aqua, funded with 10 million 1INCH by the 1inch Foundation and 500k USDC from 1inch DAO.

Aqua goes live across 13 EVM chains from day one.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1inch, the leading DeFi ecosystem, announces the full public launch of Aqua, a self-custodial shared liquidity layer that enables liquidity providers to use the same wallet balance across multiple positions without locking assets in liquidity pools.

Following its developer launch in November 2025, Aqua today offers one of the first risk-controlled alternatives to DeFi's traditional pool-based model, enabling more capital-efficient liquidity provisioning.

1inch Aqua works as a registry: a user connects their wallet to approve a token balance and create liquidity positions that can access that balance. The Aqua protocol tracks that balance, and when it receives a swap order that meets the criteria of the position, it pulls the requested tokens from the wallet and pushes back received tokens and fees in a single atomic transaction. Otherwise, the user's tokens remain in their wallet and completely under their control.

"The liquidity provisioning space is broken, but you only see how broken once there's an alternative. Today, that alternative has arrived. With Aqua, liquidity providers no longer have to accept the inefficient pool structure they've put up with for years," said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. "DeFi doesn't just need more liquidity. It needs more useful liquidity, active wherever demand appears. We built Aqua so providers get that reach without giving up custody: your tokens stay in your wallet until the moment a swap fills."

Alongside the product launch, 1inch Network Incentives goes live — a liquidity reward program for Aqua, led by Degensoft Ltd (BVI) and delivered through Merkl. The 1inch Foundation has committed 10 million 1INCH in provider rewards, and a further 500,000 USDC boost from the 1inch DAO. The initiative is designed to accelerate liquidity growth and swap activity across supported pairs. As a result, liquidity providers not only benefit from Aqua's improved experience but also have the opportunity to earn additional rewards. Program terms, markets and safeguards are set out in the published campaign configuration.

According to 1inch, the current pool based system is a major limiting factor on DeFi's ability to scale and bring TradFi capital on chain. For liquidity providers, the current model of depositing into pools means handing over custody, while active capital gets spread thin across protocols, pairs and price ranges. The scale of the problem is stark: per on-chain research by Dune commissioned by 1inch, 85% of concentrated liquidity across major DEXs was underutilized in H1 2026, roughly $1.6 billion of the $1.84 billion tracked. That includes about $542 million sitting fully out of range in an average week, resulting in an estimated $150 million in fees foregone per year.

Through Aqua, 1inch is showcasing a more efficient model for shared liquidity, allowing the same wallet balance to back multiple positions simultaneously. Unlike the traditional model, where liquidity must be split across multiple pools and positions, Aqua enables a single balance to support multiple quotes at once. For example, a $100,000 balance can support three positions collectively quoting $300,000 of liquidity, with the potential to quote more. The underlying tokens remain available to every position at all times; nothing is borrowed, and any swap can only execute against the assets actually held in the wallet.

A position on Aqua can be full range, concentrated or pegged, depending on the selected pair and position type. A user can open and close positions themselves, with no lock-up. Their exposure is capped by the tokens they actually hold, not by the theoretical combined size of every position they create. If their wallet cannot cover a swap, Aqua simply does not call on their tokens.

From today, users can create positions across 13 EVM chains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Robinhood Chain and BNB Chain. Aqua also launches with a number of additional functionalities, including a liquidity leaderboard, an incentives screen, liquidity map visualizations, batch position creation, provider profiles with cross-chain positions, sub-wallets, and an AI-assisted liquidity provisioning flow via the 1inch Business MCP with safe batch deployment, coming soon.

Aqua has undergone eight independent security audits conducted by OpenZeppelin, Bailsec, Hashlock, Hexens, MixBytes, Nethermind, Theori, and Decurity. Combined with its fully self-custodial design, which never holds user tokens, a swap can only move assets that are actually in the provider's wallet at the moment it fills. Revocation stops new fills as soon as it confirms on-chain. Aqua is also protected from JIT fee sniping by design, as each position has a single owner, thus there is no shared fee moment bots can capitalize on. While Aqua's design keeps exposure bounded and providers in control of their own tokens, swap fees are not guaranteed, prices can move against a position (impermanent loss), and providers bear market and smart-contract risk.

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About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 27M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $100M+ in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a dedicated business portal giving access to its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

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Aqua involves risk, including loss of funds. It's built for experienced users — do your own research. Not financial advice. Incentive rewards are variable, not guaranteed, and subject to the program's published terms.