Alps Blockchain Announces Corporate Rebranding to Alps

TRENTO, Italy, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alps Blockchain, a European leader in digital infrastructure and Bitcoin mining, today announced its forthcoming corporate rebranding to Alps , marking a new chapter in its growth as a fully integrated infrastructure company.

The rebranding underscores Alps' transformation from a pioneering Bitcoin mining operator into a vertically integrated builder and manager of advanced data centers, capable of converting energy into digital computation - from Bitcoin mining with ASIC systems to, in the future, high-performance computing (HPC) for artificial intelligence.

"This rebrand reflects what Alps has become," said Francesco Buffa, CEO and Co-Founder of Alps. "We are no longer only a blockchain company - we are an infrastructure company. We design, build, and operate high-efficiency data centers from the ground up, turning energy into the computational power that fuels the digital economy."

"From a financial perspective, producing computational power for the Bitcoin network has always provided - and continues to provide - a constant and unprecedented cash flow in the digital infrastructure industry," added Francesca Failoni, CFO and Co-Founder of Alps. "This solid foundation allows us to plan with a long-term view and to strategically integrate new applications such as AI computing within our existing infrastructure."

Since its founding in 2018, Alps has developed and managed modular, energy-efficient data centers in Italy, Paraguay, Ecuador, Oman, and the United States, with infrastructure and energy contracts already in place to reach 15 EH/s of computing power in the near future, equivalent to roughly 1.5% of the global Bitcoin hash rate.

Alps controls and operates over 250 MW of installed or ready-to-deploy capacity, boasting an industry-leading energy efficiency of 15.4 J/TH, among the best worldwide. The company continues to pursue an ambitious expansion plan toward 2029.

The transition to Alps better represents this expanded mission and positions the company as a key player in the emerging intersection between energy and digital infrastructure. Alps integrates the full value chain - from site development and electrical engineering to containerized data center fabrication and on-site operations - enabling scalable and sustainable deployment worldwide.

The company's legal structure, shareholder composition, and ongoing projects remain unchanged.

About Alps

Alps is a digital infrastructure company that designs, builds, and manages modular, energy-efficient data centers that transform energy into computation. Through its global network of sites, Alps produces computing power for Bitcoin mining and is preparing to expand into high-performance computing applications. Founded in Trento in 2018, Alps operates across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

