Aurise Foundation Launches XAUE, Unlocking Yield for RWA Gold

PANAMA CITY, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurise Foundation today announced the launch of XAUE, a yield-bearing gold token designed as a Treasury Layer for Tether Gold (XAU₮). Built for qualified institutional participants, XAUE introduces crypto-native yield generation to traditionally non-yielding gold, transforming it into a programmable and capital-efficient on-chain asset.

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At launch, ecosystem partners Aurelion and Antalpha have jointly committed 16,052 XAU₮ into XAUE (approximately $76 million as of April 22). As the ecosystem expands, XAUE may potentially integrate with leading more decentralized financial protocols, positioning itself as a foundational collateral and settlement asset across on-chain financial markets.

From Passive Store of Value to Productive On-Chain Asset

Gold has long served as a hedge against inflation and systemic risk, yet its capital efficiency has remained structurally limited. While gold ETFs improved accessibility, they lack 24/7 liquidity. Digital gold assets such as XAU₮ and PAXG have enhanced transferability and global accessibility, but still primarily rely on price appreciation without intrinsic yield generation.

XAUE is designed to bridge this gap. By preserving exposure to the underlying value of XAU₮ while introducing a gold-denominated yield mechanism, XAUE enables holders to benefit from compounding growth measured in gold units. The protocol adopts a monotonically increasing exchange rate model, where the gold value backing each XAUE token might grow over time as net yield accrues.

For example, Deposit 1 XAU₮ to receive 1,000 XAUE (1000:1). With a 2% annual yield, reserves grow to 1.02 XAU₮ while supply stays fixed, so 1,000 XAUE redeems for 1.02 XAU₮—delivering passive, auto-compounding gold returns.

About XAUE

XAUE is a decentralized asset enhancement protocol built on Ethereum, designed as a Treasury Layer for Tether Gold (XAU₮). By introducing gold-denominated yield, compliant access frameworks, efficient reserve verification, and a 1000:1 fractionalization model, XAUE redefines how gold can function within on-chain financial systems.

About Aurise Foundation

XAUE is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum and the Treasury Layer for Tether Gold (XAU₮), issued by Aurise Foundation (Panama). It enables yield generation on gold via quantitative strategies and institutional lending, while remaining fully backed by physical gold or XAU₮. Aurise Foundation and its partners oversee governance, audits, Proof of Reserves, and AML/KYC compliance. Access is limited to whitelisted, KYC/KYB-verified institutions in eligible jurisdictions. More information: xaue.com.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute any offer or solicitation. The disclaimer is available here

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