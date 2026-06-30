Casio to Release Automatic Mechanical EDIFICE with a Look That Changes with the Light

Case Design Showcases Refined Curves and Finishes

TOKYO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces. The new EFK-200 with automatic mechanical movement features a case polished with separate mirror and hairline finishes to create a look that changes depending on the viewing angle.

Based on the concept of "Speed & Intelligence," the EDIFICE brand is distinguished by its unique style, incorporating dynamic designs and materials with strong ties to automotive culture. The first Casio automatic mechanical watch, the EFK-100, proved so popular after its release last year that it sold out in markets around the world.

The new EFK-200 with automatic movement features a case design that highlights the curves, polished with separate mirror and hairline finishes which beautifully reflect the light to project a refined sense of quality.

A rounded case and cushion bezel with cut corners, as well as gently curved edges, come together in the elegant sophistication of beautifully finished surfaces. The design evokes the flowing form of luxury cars. Separately applied hairline and mirror finishes accentuate the reflection of the light, presenting a unique look with every viewing angle.

The dial of the EFK-200XPB and the EFK-200CD is made with the forged carbon used in high-end sports cars, highlighting the material's distinctive marbled pattern. The EFK-200XPB also features a forged carbon case. The EFK-200D and EFK-200DG dial is beautifully gradated in changing color. Casio combines texture created with electroforming and a clear coat finish for a delicate, deep luster and vivid colors. Available in a range of colors to suit a variety of settings and occasions.

The watch is powered by an automatic movement crafted in Japan. The see-through case back reveals the movement's beautiful and precise motions for a unique view into the mechanics of the timepiece.

Model Dial Color EFK-200XPB-1A Black EFK-200CD-1A Black EFK-200D-2A Blue EFK-200D-4A Red EFK-200DG-5A Brown

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