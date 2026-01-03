CGTN: Extraordinary Navigation: How China strides forward with confidence

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovation-driven development is reshaping a dynamic and vibrant China. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, the country, for the first time, entered into the top 10 list in the global innovation ranking for 2025, the year that also marks the completion of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for economic and social development.

The modernization accomplished under the plan has brought next steps into sharp focus as the new year ushers in a new development blueprint. Last October, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee adopted recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan at a key Party plenum, charting the country's development path from 2026 through 2030.

As the country and the world stand at a crossroads, China, under the guidance of President Xi Jinping's governance philosophy, has not only charted a clear course for its own development but also offered valuable insights for a world in search of stability and direction.

Ready for 15th Five-Year Plan

Xi sees the 15th Five-Year Plan period as a critical stage for reinforcing the country's social and economic foundations, and for pushing ahead on all fronts toward the nation's 2035 modernization goal.

A defining feature of this process has been inclusive and consultative governance. In January of last year, the CPC leadership decided to set up a drafting group for the country's strategic blueprint to be submitted at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, with Xi personally heading up the high-level strategy team. The drafting group convened its first plenary meeting in February, 2025, marking the official start of the drafting process.

From meetings of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and symposiums with private entrepreneurs to regional development consultations and dialogues with non-CPC figures, China has adopted an open-door approach to policymaking – inviting broad input and pooling collective wisdom.

Meanwhile, public opinions were solicited on the new plan during a month-long online consultation campaign. A summary of these findings was reviewed by Xi and presented to the Party leadership, ensuring that the voices of citizens were heard at the highest level.

In the months leading up to the October plenum, Xi conducted field visits to enterprises and communities during domestic inspection tours, focusing on priorities for China's development in the coming five years, and has also convened a series of leadership meetings to review the draft, reflecting a governance philosophy that values strategic vision while remaining grounded in practical realities.

During the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, the landmark document, formally titled the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development, was adopted, following more than eight months in the making.

The recommendations serve as a timetable and roadmap for continuing the twin miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability.

Noting that 2026 marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Xi in his New Year message urged greater efforts to boost confidence, take solid steps to promote high-quality development, further deepen reform and opening up across the board, deliver prosperity for all, and write a new chapter in the story of China's miracle.

New chapter in the story of China's miracle

The year 2025 was one riven with uncertainty. Amid this backdrop, China has put dialogue first and pursued win-win international cooperation, serving as a stabilizing anchor for the world and reflecting the nation's firm and steady strides on the global stage.

The year witnessed a landmark "China moment" in global governance, defined by the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by Xi. Advocating a more just and equitable global governance system, the GGI garnered swift support from over 140 countries and international organizations, securing its place as one of the defining moments in China's 2025 diplomatic drive.

China's diplomacy paid dividends when leaders and representatives from across five continents gathered in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in a show of recognition for China's contributions to the victory of WWII and the country's unwavering commitment to upholding the post-war international order.

Beyond these milestones, China played a more proactive role in global governance, announcing its 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions for climate action, foregoing any new special and differential treatment in current and future World Trade Organization negotiations, and establishing the International Organization for Mediation in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

China is ready to work with all countries to advance world peace and development, said Xi.

For more information, please click:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-01-02/Extraordinary-Navigation-How-China-strides-forward-with-confidence-1JBRwC4YLPa/p.html