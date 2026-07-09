Completing one of the company's largest, most complex transformations to date, DXC has migrated over 400,000 Wilton Re policies to a single, modern cloud platform.

Lays the foundation for Wilton Re's future AI capabilities and operational efficiencies.

Marks a 20-year partnership that has supported Wilton Re's growth from ~5,000 policies in 2005 to more than 500,000 today, with DXC operating core insurance functions end to end.

ASHBURN, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the successful completion of one of the largest transformation programs in the company's history with Wilton Re, a leading acquirer of life and annuity in-force blocks of business. The program converted over 400,000 policies from prior DXC technologies onto DXC's most advanced, cloud-based insurance policy administration ecosystem. This milestone was achieved through the combination of DXC's insurance Business Process Services (BPS) expertise, large-scale conversion capabilities, and operational support model with Wilton Re's unique approach to risk management and extensive experience in executing these types of large transformations.

DXC and Wilton Re Mark 20-Year Partnership, Complete Cloud Conversion of 400,000 Policy Portfolio

Designed and Built for the Future

Over the last 20+ years, Wilton Re has expanded its portfolio significantly, driving a growing need to rapidly integrate newly acquired life and annuity businesses. Each acquisition requires the conversion of unique systems, data structures, and servicing processes that must be migrated without disrupting the policyholder experience. To support future growth and accelerate onboarding, Wilton Re has standardized on DXC's Wealth Management Accelerator (wmA), a unified, cloud-based policy administration platform. By creating a common operating environment for acquired portfolios, Wilton Re expects to enable faster integration and greater operational efficiency while laying the groundwork for implementing future AI strategies.

"Our 20-year partnership with Wilton Re reflects what long-term execution with excellence at scale looks like. This transformation helps Wilton Re grow its business, integrate acquisitions faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver a better experience for policyholders. Together, we have completed one of the largest and most operationally complex transformation programs in our history, creating a foundation that will help Wilton Re integrate future acquisitions faster, operate more efficiently, and continue growing with confidence." — Ray August, President, DXC Insurance Software and Business Process Services

A Two-Decade Partnership Built to Scale

DXC BPS operates much of Wilton Re's core insurance environment, including policy administration, claims processing, and customer service, acting as an extension of Wilton Re's operations team. Backed by more than 6,000 insurance specialists globally, over 13 million policies and contracts under administration, and more than 200 successful conversions from legacy systems, DXC brings deep operational and conversion expertise to Wilton Re's business. With Wilton Re's acquisitions, DXC leads the integration of systems, data, product rules, processes, and, in some cases, operational teams from originating insurers, helping ensure a seamless transition for policyholders while accelerating integration timelines. Over the last two decades, DXC and Wilton Re have developed a repeatable, scalable conversion methodology and operating model, helping the company grow from approximately 5,000 policies in 2005 to more than 500,000 today.

"DXC has been far more than a technology provider. In addition to supporting the integration of multiple acquisitions, they play a critical role in our day-to-day operations, from policy administration and customer service to key financial processes. The partnership has helped us operate more efficiently, execute acquisitions more effectively, and better serve our policyholders while maintaining the high standards that define our business. Over the past two decades, our collaboration has become a benchmark for the industry."— Enrico Treglia, Senior Advisor, Wilton Re

Built for the Next Phase of AI-Powered Growth

By consolidating onto wmA, Wilton Re has established a modern cloud foundation capable of supporting future AI-enabled workflow capabilities without requiring additional core system transformations, creating a foundation for continued innovation and operational efficiency as the company expands.

With more than 40 years of insurance industry expertise, DXC is a trusted partner to 21 of the top 25 insurers worldwide. As a leading provider of core insurance platforms, products, and services, DXC helps insurers modernize core operations, improve efficiency, and deliver better customer experiences through AI-powered innovation.

To learn more, visit www.dxc.com/insurance.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

About Wilton Re

Wilton Re is a leading provider of in-force and reinsurance solutions in the North American life insurance industry. With its proven experience, Wilton Re creates customized solutions that address the capital and operational needs of its clients. Our core Administrative Reinsurance solution has been the industry standard for remediating legacy administration systems alongside blocks of legacy life insurance and annuities. Over the past 22 years, we have converted 27 legacy systems to our DXC-based administration platform while gaining cost efficiencies and enhancing technologies, controls, and administrative processes for our counterparties. For more information about Wilton Re, please visit www.wiltonre.com.

Media Contacts: DXC Technology, Ashley Houk-Temple, [email protected]; Wilton Re, Kaitlyn Telvi, [email protected]