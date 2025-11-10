DXC Selected by Metropolitan Police Service to Lead Digital Transformation Programme

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a global technology services provider, today announced it has been chosen as the successful Master Vendor to deliver BPO services as well as ERP and Resource Management (RM) replacement systems, to the Metropolitan Police Service ("the Met"), the UK's largest police force. The 7+1+1 year contract was awarded to DXC following a competitive tender process.

DXC will modernise how the Met deploys their resources, through the delivery of replacement ERP and RM systems, as well as helping to transform certain HR, Commercial and Finance services. It will enable the Met to use real time data to respond better to local needs and priorities, streamline internal processes and deliver significant savings by reducing unnecessary costs. The transformation will also enhance collaboration across departments, improve transparency, and ensure that technology investments directly support frontline policing.

"DXC will help us continue the transformational journey to deliver our New Met for London strategy by helping us to better plan and manage our resources, modernise our technology, reduce cost and enable our officers to focus more on frontline policing, " said Marie Heracleous, Chief Officer Business Services, Metropolitan Police Service. "DXC submitted the strongest bid and I look forward to working with DXC to modernise the Met over the coming years. "

The contract was signed between DXC and London's Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC). This collaboration underlines MOPAC's commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient digital services that support officers and improve public trust.

"DXC is proud to partner with the Metropolitan Police Service on this mission-critical transformation, delivering a modernised business service model that enables the New Met for London strategy and creates lasting, positive impact, " said Derek Allison, UKI Manager Director, DXC. "Together with our expert delivery partners, we are bringing together Oracle Fusion SaaS and AI capabilities as well as Strategic Workforce Management for Operational Policing. We are committed to delivering enduring benefits, not only for the Met, but also for the people and communities across London that it protects and serves."

The programme builds on DXC's extensive experience supporting digital transformation for public sector organisations across the UK and globally. DXC will help to simplify a part of the Met's technology landscape, enabling an improved overall performance across frontline operations. DXC's leadership in this space was recently recognised by IDC MarketScape, which named the company a Leader in Worldwide AI Services for National Civilian Government, highlighting its innovation, public sector expertise, and commitment to responsible, sovereign AI solutions.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

