EICMA 2025, THE 82ND EDITION IS A TRIBUTE TO PASSION

The new edition of the International Motorcycle Exhibition was presented today in Milan. With the slogan 'That's Amore', it promises to enchant its large audience once again: over 730 exhibitors, 2,000 brands, motorsport legends and an unprecedented programme of entertainment, sport and innovation. See you at Fiera Milano Rho from 4 to 9 November

MILAN, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EICMA, That's Amore. The curtain rises on EICMA 2025. The 82nd edition of the International Motorcycle Exhibition, scheduled to take place from 4 to 9 November in the pavilions of Fiera Milano in Rho (Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 will be reserved for the press and operators), was presented today in Milan in the presence of EICMA President Pietro Meda and CEO Paolo Magri, President of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana, and Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala.

EICMA PRESS CONFERENCE

Once again, the exhibition event confirms its status as a global benchmark for the two-wheel mobility industry and this year pays tribute to passion, the true driving force behind an entire universe. First, the numbers. More than 730 exhibitors will take to this important and impressive stage with over 110 years of history, representing 2,000 brands and 50 different countries of origin. Among these, ten countries will be exhibiting for the first time, marking the extraordinary entry into EICMA of companies from countries such as Estonia, Georgia, Ireland, Mexico, Panama and the United Arab Emirates, alongside the more established European and Asian presences. The Made in Italy contingent remains substantial and highly qualified, with Italian companies representing 30% of the 2025 exhibitors, choosing EICMA as an effective tool for communication and projection onto foreign markets. Italy remains the leading country in Europe in terms of market and production.

Milan thus returns as the world capital of two wheels with a new edition of EICMA, which also consecrates and completes the evolution of the event from a trade fair to an all-round exhibition, essential for professionals and eagerly awaited by hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts. From discovering the latest market innovations to world premieres in the nine pavilions of Fiera Milano, from special content promoted by the EICMA organisation to the presence of celebrities and riders, to the rich programme of races, shows and exhibitions offered in the MotoLive outdoor area, everything is ready to thrill the public and renew their love affair with the event.

