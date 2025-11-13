From Protection to Personalization: Unlock Your Shine This Black Friday with Olight

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the season of giving begins, Olight launches "The Gift That Lights Up" for Black Friday. The Arkfeld, Amazon's #1 bestselling handheld flashlight under $100 for two consecutive years, has earned the trust of millions of users. Now, The next generation of Arkfeld, the ArkPro Series debuts as a design and utility benchmark for portable lighting. From cozy nights at home and unexpected power outages to road trips and outdoor adventures, Olight provides reliable light for every need.

Light That Protects, Innovation That Listens

Olight Black Friday ArkPro

Sometimes it takes a moment of darkness to understand the true value of light. On a quiet Texas highway, a father and daughter were stranded after a late-night accident — their car stalled, their phones dying, and the road silent. From the glove box came an Olight. Its steady beam cut through the night, a quiet promise of safety until help arrived.

"It wasn't just a flashlight," the father later shared. "It was the light that reminded us we were protected."

Listening to users' voices has always been at the core of our design. The ArkPro Series was born from this commitment — blending heartfelt insights with cutting-edge engineering. Featuring four distinct light sources — Pure Flood, Spotlight, UV, and Green Laser — it redefines versatility, ready for life's most unpredictable moments.

Light That Reflects, Style That Speaks

Light, at its best, reveals more than what we see — it lights up who we are. The ArkPro Series was crafted to reflect the people who carry it: bold, thoughtful, and refined. Its unibody aluminum design feels as seamless as it looks, with a clean central ridge that balances elegance and control. Available in Matte Black, OD Green, and Silver Graphite, all crafted for those who dare to stand out. Powered by Olight's self-developed EIP-1 LED, ArkPro Ultra radiates strength and purity, brought to life by the rhythmic ArkBeat glow, a light that truly breathes with style. Olight's complimentary laser engraving service makes every ArkPro a personal keepsake — a message to a loved one, a word of courage, or simply a name that shines in the dark.

This Black Friday, Olight lights up the season with the official launch of the ArkPro Series, along with the new Marauder Mini 2 — bringing professional power to your hand for any adventure. From Nov 14 to Dec 1, enjoy up to 50% off — the perfect time to gift the light. Visit: Buy ArkPro Series Flat EDC Flashlight | Pure Flood Flashlight - Olight

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global innovator in portable lighting, offering pioneering products for everyday carry, outdoor, tactical, and professional use. With over 1,200 patents and multiple Red Dot and iF Design Awards, Olight's products are now available in more than 100 countries with its mission to illuminate the world — not just with brightness, but with purpose.

