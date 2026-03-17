GAC Retains Top Spot for 3-Year Value Retention Among Chinese Brands -- Defining Chinese Quality Through Proven Reliability

GUANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent value retention rate report for February released by the China Automobile Dealers Association shows that GAC continues to lead among Chinese domestic brands in three-year value retention rate. In terms of model-specific performance, the GAC GS8 topped the mid-size SUV segment among Chinese brands with a retention rate of 77.0%. Other GAC models such as the GAC E8 PHEV, GAC E9, AION RT, and AION S also ranked among the top in their respective segments. Notably, the GAC E9 and AION Y were both included in the Top 15 of the overall three-year value retention rate rankings for plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles, respectively.

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Value retention rate is a key benchmark of a vehicle's overall strength, directly reflecting long-term market recognition of its reliability, cost of ownership, and customer satisfaction. GAC's continued leadership among Chinese domestic brands is a natural result of the GAC's consistent focus on high-quality development and deep investment in core technology R&D. It further confirms that GAC products deliver exceptional quality that stands the test of time.

Building on its strong foundation of quality, GAC is not only committed to delivering high-quality, intelligent vehicles to global consumers, but also under the guidance of its "One GAC 2.0" strategy, extending this trust rooted in quality to every overseas user's mobility experience by co-creating mobility ecosystems with local partners.

This value retention achievement represents a powerful promise from GAC to users worldwide: choosing GAC means choosing a reliable partner that has stood the test of the market. What we deliver to our customers is not just a great car, but a trustworthy long-term asset.

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