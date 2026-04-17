GAC Tech Day 2026 Unveils Five Core Technologies to Lead Smart Mobility

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Tech Day 2026 was grandly held at GAC Group's Panyu headquarters. The event fully showcased GAC's latest innovative achievements across New Hybrid, New Body, New Intelligence, New Architecture, and Chinese Chips, marking a strategic evolution from a technology-driven to a user-driven mobility experience.

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GAC Group President Xia Xianqing stated: "Our commitment remains unchanged: to root ourselves in technology, put our users first, and build a resilient GAC. We are determined to bring users a reliable intelligent mobility life with leading experience."

Five Core Technologies at a Glance

ADiMOTION Power is GAC's all-new power technology brand, comprising ADiMOTION Range Extension, ADiMOTION PHEV, and ADiMOTION HEV+, providing users with full-scenario power solutions. The ADiMOTION PHEV, certified by China Automotive Technology and Research Center as a "High-Quality Hybrid," drives B-class MPV fuel consumption into the 3-liter era. The ADiMOTION HEV+ features an industry-first 5.4kWh high-rate safety battery, propelling fuel hybrid technology into the 2.0 era.

Starship Body adopts an industry-first "Embedded Frame + Multi-Ring Cage" design, integrating the advantages of monocoque and body-on-frame bodies. With a torsional stiffness of 38,000N•m/° and 5-ton towing capacity, it delivers both off-road toughness and comfortable daily commuting.

ADiGO Intelligence features a Cloud-Edge Integrated Architecture with three AI engines — perception, multi-agent collaboration, and emotional expression — evolving the smart cockpit from reactive to proactively understanding users' needs.

X-SOUL Architecture 4.0 serves as the vehicle's digital foundation, achieving an industry-first six-domain fusion of intelligent driving, cockpit, powertrain, chassis, body, and connectivity. Full-vehicle OTA upgrades are completed in as fast as 8 minutes, ranking first in the industry.

In the Chip Ecosystem, GAC has completed joint development of nearly 400 chips with 105 ecological partners. The HYPTEC GT Climbing Edition — China's first intelligent NEV with 100% domestic chip design — will be launched soon. GAC also announced it will open all chip achievements to the entire industry, empowering rail transit, low-altitude economy, and embodied intelligence sectors.

Built on technology, GAC continues to forge ahead, contributing its strength to China's march toward becoming a global automotive powerhouse.

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