GUANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As top-tier global football tournaments reach their peak, capturing the imagination of hundreds of millions of fans worldwide, several elite players from GAC-sponsored clubs—Toluca FC, Flamengo, and Sydney FC—have stepped onto the pitch to represent their respective national teams. These athletes are leaving an indelible mark on the global stage. Notably, standout players including Jesús Gallardo, Danilo, Lucas Paquetá, and Paul Okon-Engstler have started multiple matches, delivering resilient and outstanding performances on both offense and defense. Adding to the excitement, Paquetá and Okon-Engstler have each recorded a crucial assist for their teams. The breathtaking speed, tactical precision, and seamless teamwork these players demonstrate perfectly embody the most inspiring and unifying core spirit of football.

This enduring sporting spirit resonates deeply with the innovative product DNA of the GAC S7. As a spacious, five-seat intelligent electric SUV built upon GAC's cutting-edge new energy platform, the S7 defines "speed" through its dynamic power response and exhilarating acceleration. It pays tribute to "precision" with millisecond-level intelligent driving decision-making, reflects the philosophy of teamwork with comprehensive safety features that protect every occupant. Furthermore, its expansive interior and immersive smart cockpit ensure that every family member enjoys class-leading, relaxing comfort—providing the ultimate "home-field advantage" on every journey. In Mexico, this highly anticipated model has officially launched under the name GAC GS7, receiving remarkably positive feedback from the local market thanks to its exceptional performance. Looking ahead, GAC has confirmed that the S7 will soon be introduced to Australia, Brazil, and other key regions globally, bringing this extraordinary vehicle to an even wider audience.

From the fiercely competitive football pitch to the open road, the relentless pursuit of greater speed, sharper precision, and flawless synergy remains a constant driving force. Through robust localization strategies and an increasingly comprehensive new energy product matrix, GAC continues to deliver the passion, excellence, and reliability inherent in football to a rapidly growing community of users worldwide.

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