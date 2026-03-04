Huawei Exceeds ITU Partner2Connect Pledge Target, Bringing Connectivity to 170 Million People Globally

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has provided digital connectivity to 170 million people in remote areas across more than 80 countries, surpassing its pledge to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Partner2Connect (P2C) Digital Coalition.

Yang Chaobin, CEO of Huawei ICT BG announces the fulfillment of ITU P2C Pledge

The announcement was made by Yang Chaobin, CEO of Huawei ICT BG, at the company's TECH Cares Forum in Barcelona. He noted that this achievement exceeds the commitment Huawei made when joining the ITU P2C Digital Coalition in 2022: to connect 120 million people in remote areas by 2025. Yang extended his gratitude to Huawei's telecom customers and partners for their collaborative efforts.

The forum brought together around 80 guests from governments, industries, partner organizations, and international bodies. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on the urgent need to advance digital inclusion in the AI era, exploring practical solutions and building consensus for multi-stakeholder collaboration.

In his opening speech, Yang pointed out that despite rapid AI advancements, the digital divide persists and risks widening further. "High-speed digital networks and robust computing capabilities are essential foundations for an inclusive and sustainable AI era," he said. The fulfillment of the ITU P2C pledge, he added, reflects Huawei's ongoing commitment to innovation — bringing remote communities improved access to healthcare, education, and financial services through digital connectivity.

Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, commended Huawei's achievements and work to bridge the digital divide. "Connecting the rural and underserved communities requires innovative business models, inclusivity and the effective use of communication resources as well as community engagement, and sustained investment in local capacity. I applaud Huawei's commitment to universal and meaningful connectivity and I am proud of our strong and successful partnership."

According to Jeff Wang, President of Huawei Public Affairs and Communications, digital inclusion rests on two pillars: inclusive connectivity and digital skills empowerment. To address the digital skills gap, Huawei partners with governments and organizations to support students, youth, the elderly, and women through three initiatives: expanding digital access, offering digital skills training, and developing STEM curricula.

Since its launch in 2019, Huawei's Skills on Wheels program has brought mobile digital training to over 130,000 people in 21 countries, opening new opportunities for underserved communities.

Marina Madale, Executive of Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Group, asserts that connectivity is not a privilege, it is foundational infrastructure for Africa's growth. In alignment with Jeff Wang, she noted that MTN is prioritizing expanding rural connectivity, driving device affordability and building digital and AI-ready skills.

In rural network innovation, Huawei has continuously upgraded its Rural Series solutions since 2017 to improve affordability and deployment efficiency. Launched in November 2025, Huawei RuralCow extends coverage to villages of around 1,500 residents with the support from MTN Nigeria. These solutions have helped achieve the target of connecting 170 million people while boosting local economies and enabling wider access to digital public services.

During the forum, guests shared progress from their collaboration with Huawei and expressed willingness to deepen cooperation. All participants agreed that advancing digital inclusion in the AI era requires joint efforts from governments, operators, international organizations, and enterprises.

Going forward, Huawei will continue to drive innovation in rural network technologies, deepen open collaboration, and accelerate digital skills empowerment. Through concrete actions, the company will keep contributing to a more equitable and sustainable digital world.

