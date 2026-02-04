Huawei to Launch Innovative New Products in Madrid, Showcasing a Dazzling Lineup

MADRID, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is thrilled to announce the upcoming HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch in Madrid, Spain, set to take place on February 26, 2026. At the heart of this event is the vision "Now is Your Run," coming to life through a full suite of cutting-edge products. Attendees will experience the new frontier in smart wearables, smartphones, audio devices, and tablets, where focused advancements in health and fitness technology, professional-grade photography, and seamless intelligent ecosystems redefine what's possible.

Huawei Innovative Product Launch in Madrid

One of the most anticipated reveals is the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2, a next-generation wearable co-created with marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and his elite running team. Designed to transform how runners train, it offers unprecedented positioning accuracy and a suite of advanced running features, elevating performance with professional-grade intelligence.

The smartphone category sees the long-awaited return of the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro, as Huawei reintroduces it to the international stage. As a cornerstone of Huawei's flagship series, the device features the new Iconic Dual Space Rings design—a sophisticated evolution that refines classic aesthetics with modern style. The camera system has also undergone a significant upgrade, with the True-to-Color Camera System engineered to deliver remarkable advancements in color reproduction and dynamic capture capabilities.

For outdoor adventurers and dedicated fitness enthusiasts, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2 is set to impress with dual innovations in design and functionality. A key upgrade is its enhanced golf mode, delivering a more advanced and intelligent experience on the golf course. The event will also spotlight significant advancements in audio and lightweight wearables. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5, Huawei's next-generation True Wireless Stereo earbuds, is engineered to elevate sound quality and noise cancellation while providing all-day comfort. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI Band 11 Series stays ahead of the trend with a fresh, youthful design and vibrant color options, it's designed to energize each users' unique health and fitness journey.

The HUAWEI MatePad Mini fills the void in HUAWEI tablets' small-sized offerings, strategically unifying the MatePad family to deliver a seamless experience across all sizes. With a sleek design and eye comfort display, it unlocks new possibilities for mobile scenarios like commuting, office work, and business travel.

With an impressive array of new products, the Madrid launch event will serve as a definitive platform for Huawei to systematically demonstrate its relentless commitment to innovation across the smart device ecosystem. Now is Your Run. On February 26, witness the future.

