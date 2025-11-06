BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, signed a module supply agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the EPC contractor for the Samarkand 1 and 2 Solar PV Power Plants in Uzbekistan. Under the contract, JA Solar will supply all of the photovoltaic modules for the two utility-scale projects, reinforcing its role as a key solution provider in Central Asia's energy transition.

JA Solar Secures 1.2 GW Module Supply Deal for Samarkand 1 and 2 PV Projects in Uzbekistan

Located near the city of Samarkand in central Uzbekistan, the Samarkand 1 & 2 projects being developed by ACWA Power will have a combined capacity of 1.2 GW. They are expected to generate enough electricity to power hundreds of thousands of homes and offset over one million tons of CO₂ emissions annually. The projects support Uzbekistan's national target of sourcing 25% of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

The collaboration among ACWA Power, L&T, and JA Solar reflects a shared commitment to delivering bankable, high-performance solar assets in emerging markets. In addition to clean energy generation, the projects are expected to contribute to local employment, infrastructure development, and grid stability.

"We are honored to support these strategic projects alongside world-class partners," said Mr. Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "Our high-efficiency, high-reliability modules are engineered to maximize energy yield in diverse environments. This agreement underscores the confidence our partners place in JA Solar's technology and execution capabilities."

JA Solar will continue to work closely with international developers and EPCs to deliver reliable PV solutions that meet the performance, durability, and delivery standards required for large-scale deployment. The company is committed to enabling sustainable growth across Central Asia and other high-potential markets.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power is a global leader in the development, investment, and operation of power and water projects. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, the company delivers utility-scale renewable energy solutions across multiple countries, supporting sustainable growth and local economic development.

About Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating in over 50 countries. With over eight decades of experience, L&T is recognized for its technical excellence, quality-driven approach, and commitment to sustainability across global infrastructure and energy sectors.

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a global leader in PV power generation solutions, with a vertically integrated business spanning wafers, cells, modules, and energy storage. With 16 overseas subsidiaries, the company serves customers in 180 countries and regions. As of Q3 2025, JA Solar's cumulative cell and module shipments total nearly 317 GW, supported by over 2,000 patents and a robust global network.

