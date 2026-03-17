Le Clarence Awarded Two Michelin Stars Under the Direction of Andrea Capasso

PARIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Clarence, an essential address of Parisian haute gastronomy, celebrates its two stars in the Michelin Guide at the 2026 ceremony. This distinction honors the work and vision of Andrea Capasso, Executive Chef since September 2025, who achieves, in his very first year at the helm of the kitchen, a major recognition of his rigor and culinary sensitivity.

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Le Clarence Team ©Marie-Astrid Jamois

Located just steps from the Grand Palais, in a setting that is both majestic and intimate, Le Clarence was opened in November 2015 at the initiative of the family-owned group Domaine Clarence Dillon, owner of prestigious wine estates including the legendary Château Haut-Brion. This address embodies a refined and timeless French art de vivre, championed by H.R.H. Prince Robert of Luxembourg, representing the fourth generation of the family and serving as President of the company.

A distinction honoring Andrea Capasso's cuisine

In his early thirties, with fourteen years of experience already behind him, Andrea Capasso brings to Le Clarence an energy that is both serene and vibrant. Having been part of the restaurant for seven years, he now embodies both its continuity and momentum. His cuisine goes beyond technical mastery, it is something to be felt. Conceived as an enveloping and electrifying score unfolding in sequences, his culinary writing explores the essence of carefully selected ingredients, worked with precision and then elevated to reveal multiple expressions, sometimes unexpected, always clear. A guiding thread of enveloping delicacy and fine acidity extends each bite, while the land-and-sea pairings so dear to Le Clarence take on a new dimension. Andrea Capasso cooks to move and restore through emotion, a sincere approach that leaves guests with a lasting desire to return.

"Receiving two Michelin stars in my first year as Executive Chef is an immense honor," says Andrea Capasso. "This distinction above all recognizes a collective effort, the daily commitment of those who bring Le Clarence to life, and the trust that has been placed in me. It encourages us to continue cooking from the heart, to seek genuine emotion, and to offer each guest a moment of pleasure that remains in their memory."

Born from observing the preferences of his guests, Andrea Capasso has introduced, alongside the tasting menus, a weekday lunch menu that evolves with the seasons. Designed for busy schedules, it offers the chance to experience Le Clarence in just one hour, without compromising on taste or standards. A feat in which the precision of the service rivals the creativity on the plate.

An experience elevated by excellence in service

At the heart of this experience, Charles Weyland orchestrates an elegant yet relaxed hospitality. Trained at leading establishments, he brings to Le Clarence a vision of service rooted in attentive listening and an intuitive understanding of each guest. Far from any formality, he creates a warm and almost intimate atmosphere, where kitchen and dining room engage in perfect harmony, enhancing every moment spent within the private mansion.

Le Clarence also draws on one of the most remarkable wine cellars in Paris, bringing together nearly 2,000 references from the finest French terroirs. Each wine service, orchestrated by the sommelier team, becomes a moment of distinction: personalised guidance, decanting and food-and-wine pairings create a unique dialogue between gastronomy and grands crus, enhancing every dish and every moment spent at the restaurant.

With the consecration of its two Michelin stars, Le Clarence affirms the singularity of Andrea Capasso's cuisine and the excellence of a holistic experience, establishing itself, more than ever, among Paris's greatest gastronomic destinations.

About Domaine Clarence Dillon

Founded in 1935, the family-owned group Domaine Clarence Dillon brings together some of the most prestigious wine estates in the world: Château Haut-Brion, Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Château Quintus, Clarendelle and Klara. Since 2015, Domaine Clarence Dillon has also established a Parisian residence, a true ambassador of the French art de vivre cherished by Prince Robert of Luxembourg, President of Domaine Clarence Dillon and representative of the fourth generation of the family. It is home to the double Michelin-starred restaurant Le Clarence and La Cave du Château, an exceptional boutique dedicated to the finest wines and spirits of the French terroir, also present in Bordeaux (https://www.lacaveduchateau.com).

Since 2018, Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Domaine Clarence Dillon have been members of Primum Familiae Vini, an international association of 12 families whose châteaux and estates produce some of the world's greatest wines. Domaine Clarence Dillon also continues the philanthropic tradition dear to its founder by supporting the Grand Palais, located opposite its private mansion. Since 2023, the group's wines have been official partners of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and are exclusively served at the Oscars® ceremony.

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