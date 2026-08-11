Lifefit launches and appoints Neymar Jr. as global brand ambassador

Built around a single subscription, Lifefit combines expert healthcare guidance, nutrition coaching, and personalized fitness programs into one connected ecosystem, delivering a continuous, human-centered experience designed to help people achieve meaningful and lasting health outcomes.

Developed by Medicare, Portugal's leading health plans company, Lifefit represents a new generation of digital health services, bringing together clinical expertise, cutting-edge technology, and human coaching in a single platform designed for global scale.

"For more than two decades, we have worked to make quality healthcare more accessible. Lifefit represents the next chapter of that journey, responding to a new generation seeking convenience, expert guidance, and a more proactive approach to their health and well-being", said David Legrant, CEO of Medicare and Lifefit.

The appointment of Neymar Jr. is designed to strengthen Lifefit's international presence while also reflecting the growing adoption of Medicare health plans by the Brazilian community in Portugal.

Globally recognized and admired, Neymar Jr. embodies the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to optimizing physical performance and long-term well-being at the highest level – an integrated model of care that Lifefit is now making accessible to everyone.

"Results don't happen by chance. The habits followed every day by the world's best athletes – regular professional guidance, health monitoring, nutritional support, and personalized training – are exactly the kind of experience Lifefit is bringing to everyone", said Neymar Jr.

Built for global expansion

Lifefit combines healthcare professionals, certified nutritionists, personal trainers, and advanced technology to deliver a highly personalized alternative in a market increasingly crowded with generic wellness and fitness apps.

The platform offers an integrated experience including an initial assessment with a nutrition specialist and a certified personal trainer, ongoing support from a multidisciplinary team, unlimited messaging, personalized nutrition plans, customized training programs, and continuous human coaching.

Starting today, users can register for priority access on the official Lifefit website and be among the first to experience the platform at launch.

More than a digital platform, Lifefit is a globally scalable business model. Designed to expand through selected local operating partners, it provides world-class technology, a differentiated global brand, and a proven operating model that enables partners to lead the business in their markets.

By combining the visibility of a global ambassador like Neymar Jr. with the expertise, local relationships, and operational capabilities of regional partners, Lifefit offers a unique opportunity to lead the future of digital health, nutrition, and fitness while delivering a premium, human-centered experience.