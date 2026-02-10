MTN to Distribute Amazon Leo for Global Deployment

MTN will be one of the first maritime resellers to distribute Amazon Leo, providing this service across key industry sectors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN, a world-class network operator and pioneer in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology adoption, has finalized an agreement to offer Amazon Leo, Amazon's satellite internet, as an authorized reseller for maritime deployment. MTN will initially provide this service across key maritime industries, including commercial shipping, yachting, offshore, and cruise & ferry, among others.

Amazon Leo is building one of the most advanced satellite communications systems in the world. Powered by a constellation of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, the system will provide lower latency and higher transmission capacity than traditional geostationary satellite solutions, enabling real-time applications, telemetry, remote operations, and hybrid network architectures. In the maritime sector, it will help enable fast onboard Wi-Fi, enhanced crew communications, and efficient vessel operations across global waters, from the North Atlantic to the South Pacific.

"Being selected as an authorized reseller of Amazon Leo network allows us to stay at the forefront of satellite innovation as we expand our multi-network architecture," said Steve Ritacco, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development. "Integrating this new constellation will give us unparalleled flexibility to custom-design network solutions that offer continuous, high-performance service, including in the most challenging environments for maritime customers."

"This agreement with MTN will benefit maritime operations worldwide. Using our low-latency satellite network, maritime customers will gain real-time communication capabilities that enable everything from enhanced crew welfare to advanced vessel tracking, remote diagnostics, and seamless integration with shore-based operations," said Trevor Vieweg, Amazon Leo Head of Global Business.

Offering connectivity through Amazon Leo demonstrates MTN's commitment to providing converged connectivity solutions with the highest levels of speed and redundancy. MTN offers customers a robust, multi-orbit ecosystem that ensures clients have fast, secure and reliable connectivity for mission-critical operations anywhere in the world.

About MTN

MTN is a world-class network operator that connects global operations with the speed, security, and trust required for success. Our multi-network architecture delivers resilient, fully managed connectivity for critical systems and remote teams across the maritime, energy, government, and enterprise sectors.

Headquartered in Florida with offices across Europe, the Middle East, and South America, MTN enables rapid deployments and white-glove service anywhere. The company has pioneered the delivery of converged connectivity solutions on a global scale by partnering with major wireless carriers and satellite communications providers that integrate 5G/LTE and high-throughput satellite (HTS) networks, as well as all cutting-edge Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations such as Starlink, OneWeb and Amazon Leo.

