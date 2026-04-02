APIA, Samoa, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, announced the release of its April 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR), reinforcing its commitment to transparency, asset backing, and user fund security. The latest report confirms that all user balances are fully backed, with a total reserve ratio of 131% across major assets.

Phemex Publishes April 2026 Proof of Reserves, Reporting 131% Total Reserve Ratio

According to the April 2026 Proof of Reserves, Phemex maintains overcollateralized reserves across key cryptocurrencies, including BTC at 133.11%, ETH at 141.61%, USDT at 103.61%, and SOL at 155.62%. All reported assets exceed a 100% reserve ratio, indicating that user liabilities are fully covered and assets remain accessible at all times.

Phemex's Proof of Reserves uses a Merkle tree-based verification model, enabling users to independently confirm that their balances are included in the platform's total liabilities while preserving data integrity and privacy. This cryptographic approach allows for transparent verification without exposing individual account data.

Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex, commented: "Being user-first, in practice, means giving users clear visibility into how their assets are held and managed. Publishing Proof of Reserves on a consistent basis is part of that approach, ensuring transparency is built into the system rather than treated as a one-time check. It's about creating a platform where users can operate with confidence, knowing the fundamentals are in place."

By releasing Proof of Reserves on a recurring monthly basis, Phemex provides a verifiable view into platform solvency and reserve backing. The April 2026 update continues this practice, supporting greater accountability and measurable transparency in the digital asset ecosystem. Ongoing investments in infrastructure, system stability, and user experience aim to ensure that traders can manage assets, execute trades, and access funds without friction.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2948958/image1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819516/Phemex_Logo.jpg