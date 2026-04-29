STARTRADER Completes Basketball Court Upgrade Serving 10,000 Youth Annually

The newly upgraded basketball court is now in active use, providing a safe, structured sports environment for daily learning and development.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has completed the transformation of a 28×15m basketball court at the District 10 Children's House in Vietnam, upgrading it into a fully operational space now used by over 10,000 young learners annually, in line with the STAR Foundation's vision, "Where Tomorrow's STARs Begin."

Unveiled during the turnover ceremony on April 19, the project replaced a previously basic space with a professionally finished court, featuring a high-quality surface, clear markings, and an improved layout designed for safe, consistent use.

From baseline to breakthrough, the full transformation is captured in a STARTRADER video. Speed Speed STARTRADER Transforms Basketball Court for 10,000 Youth Annually in Vietnam

Beyond the upgrade, STARTRADER, an official partner of the NBA, brought the space to life with basketballs, jerseys, and school supplies distributed during the ceremony. A team-based game, alongside remarks from STARTRADER and school representatives, marked the handover as an energetic, community-driven moment that set the tone for ongoing use.

Since completion, the court has become an active part of daily life at the center, with students engaging more consistently in group play, training sessions, and organized activities. The new environment is already strengthening participation and creating a more engaging space for development.

The District 10 Children's House is a vibrant hub for children aged 7 to 15, offering diverse classes, clubs, and competitions that empower over 10,000 learners annually to build creativity, discipline, and real-life skills.

"We deeply appreciate STARTRADER's commitment to creating a space where children can truly grow. More than a court, it is now a place our learners feel proud of and connected to. Since its completion, we've seen clear growth in their energy and engagement. Its impact is already visible every day." — Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Hiếu, General Manager, The District 10 Children's House.

"Seeing the space come to life and watching how quickly it became part of the students' daily routine is what makes this project meaningful. This is the kind of outcome that justifies the effort, creating a place where young people can grow, build confidence, and experience real progress." — Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER.

By investing in accessible spaces that support discipline and development, STARTRADER continues to expand its CSR impact, translating consistency and structure into real-world environments that deliver measurable results.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER serves both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as its core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance and sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968740/STARTRADER_Basketball_Court.mp4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968739/STARTRADER_Basketball_Court.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862508/5944135/STARTRADER_Logo.jpg