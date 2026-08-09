The 16th Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress & 2026 International Dragon Award (IDA) Annual Conference Grandly Held

Over 10,000 financial insurance elites from around the world gathered in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 7 to 10, 2026, the 16th Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress and the 2026 International Dragon Award (IDA) Annual Conference were grandly held in Hong Kong, the "Pearl of the Orient." At this joint event, over 10,000 financial insurance professionals from around the world—including senior executives of insurance companies, industry experts, and scholars—gathered together to discuss and exchange insights on new trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the insurance industry.

A vibrant scene at WCLIC 30th Anniversary Tribute

Three Decades of Driving Growth and Prosperity in the Insurance Industry

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress. Since its inception, the Congress has remained unwavering in its founding mission: to unite the world's elite Chinese financial insurance professionals, demonstrate their professional value, and pursue a higher plane of business excellence. Over the past three decades, it has consolidated the collective wisdom of Chinese insurance management, perpetuated its culture of excellence, championed its progressive spirit, broadened the strategic vision of participants, and demonstrated the exemplary conduct of outstanding practitioners. Throughout these thirty years, the Congress has stood guardian to the perseverance and aspirations of countless insurance professionals around the world, borne witness as the insurance industry steadily matured, and carried forward the legacy of its growth and honor.

The 16th Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress and the 2026 International Dragon Award (IDA) Annual Conference, held under the theme "Professional Epoch," extended special invitations to 125 distinguished speakers from around the world—including senior executives of leading insurers, outstanding agency leaders, top‑performing agents, and experts from multiple disciplines beyond the insurance sector. Through this multifaceted program, the Congress built a diverse, open, and cross‑sector platform for in-depth exchange, advancing the growth and prosperity of the industry. A special highlight was the "WCLIC 30th Anniversary Tribute," a milestone celebration joined by nearly 10,000 participants in commemoration of three decades of shared journey.

The Congress received strong support and invaluable guidance from the Insurance Authority, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, and government officials at various levels, along with the generous backing of its corporate sponsors.

Congress Highlight: Official Release of Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies

In 2024, the International Dragon Award (IDA) Executive Committee released the inaugural Official Announcement of Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies in Hong Kong, China, unveiling key trends and benchmarks shaping the global financial insurance industry. The data offers valuable guidance and strategic reference for financial institutions and agency teams in their business operations. For insurers, the number of IDA members serves as a powerful indicator of both productivity and professional caliber. The greater the number of IDA members an institution holds, the stronger its performance in overall productivity, recruitment and training, and talent retention—signaling a trajectory of sustainable, long-term growth.

At this year's Congress, the IDA Executive Committee will release the Official Announcement of 2026 Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies. Informed by the collective insights and recommendations of the Expert Committee on International Dragon Award Data Analytics—a panel comprising distinguished experts from industry, government, and academia—the 2026 data analysis has advanced further in both depth and breadth.

IDA Honor Celebration: Thousands of IDA Elite Professionals Converge at the Summit

In 2026, the global insurance industry confronts new challenges amid a volatile and turbulent economic landscape. Yet, even in the face of such headwinds, an exceptional group of insurance professionals has thrived against the odds—earning the prestigious International Dragon Award through extraordinary performance and unwavering resilience.

To pay the highest tribute to these pillars of the industry, the Congress specially designed the "Honor Salute" and the "Dragon Night"—inviting over 4,800 IDA members to walk the "Star of Distinction," a pathway embodying the philosophy of "Paragon, Perfection, and Nobility"—and ascend the awards stage to share in a moment of glory reserved for the most dedicated professionals.

Among all IDA honors, the following distinctions shine most brightly:

In 2026, a total of 142 new IDA Life Members were recognized, bringing the cumulative total to 727. Through more than a decade of unwavering professional dedication and sustained achievement, they have set the exemplar for long‑term performance excellence across the insurance industry worldwide.

In the same year, 5 new IDA Hall of Fame inductees joined the ranks, bringing the cumulative total to 21. With over two decades of unwavering commitment to their original vision and sustained dedication, these honorees have not only achieved personal excellence but have also set a lasting benchmark for generational succession across the global insurance industry.

In team honors, 14 teams achieved the IDA Hundred‑Elite Team distinction in 2026, bringing the cumulative total to 34. Their extraordinary organizational management, talent development, and capacity for sustainable growth have established them as exemplary benchmarks for insurance teams worldwide.

In addition, 7 new "IDA World Records" were unveiled in 2026, bringing the cumulative total to 21. These records chronicle the highest achievements and historic milestones attained by IDA members over the past 27 years.

After three decades of weathering storms and navigating change, the Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to the prosperity, progress, and growth of the global financial insurance industry. Together with financial institutions and outstanding practitioners worldwide, the Congress continues to walk alongside them on their journey toward excellence—every step of the way.