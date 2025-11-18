The Saudi International Handicrafts Week “Banan” launches its third edition with broad international participation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The third edition of the Saudi International Handicrafts Week "Banan" has officially begun. It is held at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with 400+ artisans from 40+ countries, including Syria, the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, and Jordan. The People's Republic of China is the Guest of Honor for this edition.

This year's edition coincides with the Year of Handicrafts 2025. The Saudi Heritage Commission, one of 11 sector-specific commissions, organizes the event to highlight handicrafts as a vital part of the Kingdom's cultural identity and strengthen their presence in the creative landscape by providing a platform bringing together prominent artisans worldwide.

As part of the Chinese participation, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom, Zhang Hua, visited the Chinese pavilion, where he observed live demonstrations by traditional art inheritors specially invited to take part in "Banan." The artisans showcased ancient crafts passed down through generations, engaging visitors widely. The Ambassador praised the event's organization and the Kingdom's role in promoting cultural and artistic exchange.

The event also attracted audiences across its diverse zones, particularly the children's area, "Banan Story," an interactive space where play becomes educational. Children explore materials, experiment with tools, and create art inspired by world crafts. This area nurtures creativity and introduces young participants to various cultures.

"Banan" is regarded as one of the region's leading cultural events, offering an international platform to celebrate traditional crafts, empower artisans, and reflect the Kingdom's growing contribution to cultural and creative industries.

About the Heritage Commission:

Launched in 2020, the Heritage Commission is one of the Ministry of Culture's 11 sector-specific commissions. It oversees Saudi Arabia's heritage sector, preserving and promoting the Kingdom's tangible and intangible heritage. The Commission plans to open several archaeological sites to visitors and supports publishing research on heritage and archaeology.

Learn more: https://heritage.moc.gov.sa/en | X @MOCHeritage

About the Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a rich history of arts and culture. The Ministry develops the cultural economy and enriches the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors. Through its 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry preserves heritage while fostering new creative expression.

Find the Ministry on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

