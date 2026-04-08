Timekettle Debuts at GITEX Asia 2026 with Award-Winning W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI communication company Timekettle will make its debut at GITEX Asia 2026, held at Marina Bay Sands from April 9 to 10, showcasing its latest innovation — the W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds, recently recognized with the iF Design Award for product design excellence.

Timekettle W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds showcased with the SOTA Translation Engine Selector and AI Bone-Conduction technology, highlighting its advanced translation capabilities and design excellence

Following strong visibility at global technology events such as CES and IFA, Timekettle's participation in GITEX Asia marks a strategic step into one of the world's most dynamic and multilingual innovation regions. The company aims to demonstrate how AI-powered translation can better support real-world communication across business, technology, and cultural exchange scenarios.

Built for Real-World Communication

The W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds are designed to address two long-standing challenges in translation devices: clear voice capture in noisy environments and context-aware translation accuracy.

Powered by Babel OS 2.0, W4 integrates two key technologies into a unified system:

AI Bone-Conduction Voice Pickup — capturing speech directly from vocal vibrations to reduce environmental noise interference

SOTA Engine Selector — dynamically selecting the most suitable translation engine based on language pair and context

Together, these technologies form a closed-loop system of clean input, adaptive processing, and reliable output, enabling more stable performance in environments such as exhibitions, meetings, and cross-border business conversations.

Designed for Global Business Scenarios

Unlike traditional translation earbuds that rely solely on air-conduction microphones, W4 is optimized for high-noise, high-density environments like trade shows and conferences — making it particularly relevant for events like GITEX.

The system is designed to deliver:

More consistent speech recognition in dynamic environments

More natural and context-aware translation output

Hands-free communication for real-time interaction

From startup pitching and technical discussions to informal networking, W4 supports more fluid multilingual communication across diverse scenarios.

Recognition by iF Design Award

The W4 has also been honored with the iF Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design awards, recognizing its innovation in both industrial design and user experience.

This recognition highlights Timekettle's approach of combining advanced AI technology with human-centered design, ensuring that translation devices are not only functional but also intuitive and comfortable for real-world use.

Executive Comment

"Asia represents one of the most linguistically diverse and innovation-driven regions in the world," said a spokesperson from Timekettle.

"By bringing W4 to GITEX Asia, we hope to demonstrate how AI translation can move beyond basic functionality and become a reliable communication infrastructure for global collaboration."

Expanding in Asia's Innovation Ecosystem

Timekettle's debut at GITEX Asia underscores its commitment to expanding in international markets, particularly in regions where cross-language communication is essential for business growth.

By focusing on real-world usability rather than lab-only performance, the company continues to evolve its products toward more reliable, natural, and scalable communication experiences.

About Timekettle

Timekettle is a global AI communication technology company dedicated to breaking language barriers through innovative hardware and software solutions. Its product lineup includes AI interpreter earbuds and translation devices designed for travel, business, and everyday communication. Website: www.timekettle.co

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